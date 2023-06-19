Starfield PS5 Exclusive Petition Fails Immensely

Announced way back in 2018, the anticipation Starfield has created over the past 6 years is absolutely mind-blowing.

Just 3 more months until this upcoming sci-fi action-role-playing title arrives on the market. Amidst all the speculation, there’s a person who seems to be extremely pissed off at the game’s Xbox exclusivity.

As most of us know, Starfield won’t launch on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. Neither the developers nor Microsoft have any plans to make it available on Sony’s next-gen consoles anytime soon. Hence, PlayStation users have no option left other than to wait until Bethesda announces Starfield’s arrival on Xbox’s rival console.

Starfield not being a PlayStation-exclusive title has come as a great concern for a person on the internet. And in order to protest against it, a person recently came up with an online petition to make Starfield PlayStation 5 exclusive. Unfortunately, things aren’t looking any brighter for everyone who signed this petition due to the poor response. Let’s dive further into it.

Petition to make Starfield a PlayStation 5 exclusive title

A person named Benjamin Dickey has started a petition “Make Starfield a PS5 EXCLUSIVE!!!!” on the popular website change.org. Moreover, Benjamin has also stated a mammoth-sized explanation behind this petition’s importance, along with some plans for protest as well. According to this person, every Bethesda title over the past decade has launched on PlayStation. Plus, all those games’ performances in terms of sales and gameplay experience have always been superior on PlayStation. As further mentioned, Xbox boss Phil Spencer shouldn’t take it all away.

Here’s Benjamin’s explanation as to why Starfield shouldn’t be an Xbox-exclusive title: “Xbox exclusivity would not only hurt PlayStation but also the player base. When a major game like Starfield is only available on Xbox, it limits the player count of the game and stifles the amount of players PlayStation has.”

Later in the explanation part, Benjamin also criticized Xbox users by labeling them arrogant, annoying, and irritating. That’s not all; this person also mentioned they don’t deserve Starfield or any form of exclusivity. Further mentioned in the explanation, Benjamin advises everyone to protest outside retailers like GameStop and Walmart on the day Starfield releases.

The petition fails to garner enough signatures

At the time of writing, this petition has a mere 872 signatures since its inception on June 15th, 2023. Therefore, it seems like there aren’t many people around the globe to care about it. Hence, the petition is very likely to fail considering its poor performance over the past 4 days. And it seems only impossible for the petition to gain enough signatures to even stand a chance.