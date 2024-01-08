Is Controversial Streamer Jack Doherty’s Kick Ban Temporary?

Fans were recently left overjoyed when the news of Jack Doherty and a couple of his friends and fellow streamers Michael “Heelmike” Peters and XenaTheWitcher were banned from the Kick. Some video clips recently went viral where Jack was seen with Xena daring her to flash her br*asts on camera during one of his streams. Kick.com, being a very strict follower of not allowing unwanted nudity on stream after their controversial changes in the content policy went ahead to ban the controversial trio from the platform. However, there was no news of its duration.

Advertisement

The online community has been revolting against these streamers’ content for a long time and has claimed their content to be a bad influence on their fans. The main demographic of their viewers were teens and young adults. Therefore, people around the world were elated to hear such good news and also proceeded to ask all internet platforms to make sure they were permanently banned. Unfortunately, their happiness was very short-lived. Heelmike recently announced that the ban would last for only about a day.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Heelmike/status/1744077104336011272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The streamer went on to specifically mention the time of their unban and his next official livestream on X (Twitter). He wrote, “We unbanned tn at 8.50 pm est and live at 9 pm est, W appeal. Christ is King.” However, the online community was not happy about the news. They insisted that Heelmike immediately and permanently delete all his socials from the internet. One of the comments called the streamer “pathetic” for writing “Christ is King” while another asked him to leave Christ out of this mess.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/clashpagru/status/1744133653372792840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Why do fans want Jack Doherty to be permanently banned from all streaming platforms?

Jack Doherty started his social media career by creating content revolving around massive pranks and performing jaw-dropping stunts. However, it was sometime back that he entered the world of live streaming alongside being a YouTuber and a social media influencer. His joining the Kick live-streaming platform brought a massive change in his character thereby people considering him one of the most controversial and negatively influential personalities on the internet.

Netizens initially did not like his content with other controversial streaming including Rangesh “N3on” Muthama, Yousef “Fusey” Saleh Erakat, and Franky and Alex Venegas popularly known as The Island Boys, and more. Thereafter, he was seen creating chaotic circumstances causing disturbance to the public, starting fights with his fellow creators while some proceeded to claim him of being a p*dophile.

Although the online community had been asking platforms to ban the streamer as soon as possible, Jack Doherty crossed the utmost limit when he recently went on to promote underage drinking and using fake IDs to get into a club, something that is considered to be an alarming international issue.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/goatedasf/status/1737354834141925767?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

People had a common and fixed thought of the streamer being the worst influence on his viewers, fans, and kids thereby the reason they want him permanently banned from not only Kick but all other streaming and social platforms. Unfortunately, despite fans urging Kick to permaban the streamer, the platform has not taken any action as of yet, and only time can tell when Jack will resume streaming.