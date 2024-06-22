“Scripted Cringe”: N3on and Jack Doherty Accused of Staging Fight and Getting Kicked Out of BKFC Event

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida saw a different kind of showdown at BKFC 62 when popular YouTube celebrities N3on and Jack Doherty decided to settle their differences in the arena. Mikyle Rafiq popularly known as N3on confronted Doherty before the latter shoved the 19-year-old for getting into his face.

While the altercation got both individuals ousted from the arena with security promptly dispersing the ruckus, the youngsters couldn’t escape netizens who trashed their behavior. Disappointed to see the teenagers trying to put on an act, one netizen wrote,

“kids now get clouts for cat fights.”

kids now get clouts for cat fights 👏👏👏 — min bae (@baye_richard) June 22, 2024

Meanwhile, another fan expressed his thoughts along the same lines, commenting,

“Bunch of hoodlums for clicks I’d rather rewatch cailliou then any of these guys.”

Bunch of hoodlums for clicks🙄 I’d rather rewatch cailliou then any of these guys — Dsmartt🦅 (@xQcSmartt) June 22, 2024

Naturally, some fans deemed it fake and scripted.

“Cringe scripts.”

Cringe scripts — ColecoJoe (@ColecoJoe) June 22, 2024

So obvious this was scripted — Velan (@InfadelSWJ) June 22, 2024

Stating the ridiculousness of the situation, another user mentioned the obvious, essentially saying that he has seen better fights between ladies.

“ive seen females fight better.”

ive seen females fight better — fuck (@parlaymanski) June 22, 2024

Adding insult to injury, Jack Doherty also jumped N3on outside the arena making the matter even more cringy. Grabbing the latter by the scruff, Jack fell and scrambled out when the massive security person got by him.

Subsequently, the 20-year-old taunted N3on who was by this time behind his security personnel. Regardless of this petty stint, the BKFC event went by without hiccups and Kai Stewart successfully defended his belt.

Kai Stewart fends off Bryan Duran at BKFC 62

The bare-knuckle boxing night featured a title bout with the champion, Kai Stewart defending his featherweight gold against Bryan Duran. Stewart (5-0) of Liberal, Kansas valiantly defended his throne stopping the Cuban, Duran’s advance with a unanimous decision (49-44, 49-44, 49-44).

This was Stewart’s third straight win as a betting underdog. The American used his pace and pressure against the undefeated Cuban and imposed his will on him to hand his first loss in BKFC. He recorded two knockdowns in the bout and it would have been a third one after Duran hit the canvas in the second round, but the referee ruled it as a mere slip.

In total, Stewart landed 142 strikes out of 199 attempts including 90 strikes to the head and 52 to the body, overwhelming ‘El Gallo’ Duran to defeat.