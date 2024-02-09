Andrew Tate Receives ‘Serious’ Challenge From Jack Doherty: ‘If You’re Scared Just Say’

On the internet, one man who consistently stays in the conversation and remains relevant in hot topics is Andrew Tate. In a recent development, the new generational YouTube star Jack Doherty has extended a serious boxing match invitation to ‘CobraTate’. Calling out for Tate to accept the challenge, Doherty added an interesting twist by sharing the invitation on his X post, challenging the former kickboxer.

Recently, Tate found himself in the crosshairs of Doherty when, in response to a mocking tweet, Doherty took a jab at Tate’s girlfriend. As many had expected, the situation escalated further when the YouTuber with 13 million YouTuber challenged Tate for a serious boxing match, but with a twist. Tate would have to face not only Doherty but also his three security guards.

In his words,

“Andrew Tate this is a serious callout! You Vs. Me (and 3 of my security guards) BOXING MATCH If you’re scared just say so.”

Lately, Doherty has been involved in a lot of controversies, which keeps him in the spotlight. And he is really interested to be in the boxing ring. Even though his fight with Danny Aarons didn’t happen after talks, he’s now challenging the former kickboxer.

However, it’s not clear if he’s serious or just joking around. Given the fact, 4 vs 1 is just unthinkable.

We’ve seen many celebrity boxing matches, like when YouTuber Logan Paul fought against Dillon Danis to settle their differences. If this fight were to happen, it would definitely create more excitement than the Paul vs. Danis match because both Doherty and Tate are currently hot topics and controversial figures. However, Tate has made it clear that he won’t participate in such a bout, and he’s shared his reasons for it.

Why does Andrew Tate doesn’t want to fight YouTube boxing match?

Prior to Jack Doherty, Jake Paul had also challenged Tate to a boxing match. While Tate expressed interest in fighting Paul, he ultimately declined due to legal constraints. In his words,

“I don’t think we’re fighting. Especially, due to my legal situation now. I can’t even leave my house.”

While Tate is currently not much legally bound, he is still restricted by geographical limitations and cannot leave the country for another two months.

Therefore, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be able to fight against Doherty in this situation. However, once he’s fully free from these constraints, it can be considered, but for now, this challenge doesn’t seem feasible.