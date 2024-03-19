Tristan Tate Provides Clarity Over ‘Who’s Richer’ Beef Involving 20-Year-Old YouTuber Jack Doherty

The internet is a strange place where beefs can start and get resolved overnight. But fans have hardly witnessed a situation like the noted internet persona Tristan Tate is in. A few days back, Tristan commented on an ‘X’ update that highlighted the renowned social media star, Jack Doherty’s post. Andrew Tate’s brother pointed out that he was a lot richer than Doherty, which got him into a feud with the latter. However, Tristan denied beefing with Doherty with a comment on a recent ‘X’ update by ‘Drama Alert’.

Doherty was quick to notice that Tristan had reacted to his money-showoff post and called him poorer than himself. He used Tate’s comment for publicity and even tried to belittle him with another ‘X’ update. The 20-year-old also got his intention fulfilled as several media coverage ‘X’ accounts like ‘Drama Alert’ highlighted the fact that Tate was beefing with Doherty.

However, just when things were looking to go out of bounds, Tristan tried to de-escalate the situation with his comment. It read,

“No we aren’t.”

Well, nobody has compared the net worths of these two. So, it won’t be possible to label exactly who is right in this case. But most fans would agree that Tristan is doing the wiser thing here. However, Doherty probably doesn’t want to cool things down.

Jack Doherty’s comment expressed his intentions of carrying on the beef with Tristan Tate

Many would agree that it was Doherty who stirred up this beef between him and Tristan. Publicizing Tristan’s initial comments on his riches-flex post was his first move. But he also commented on ‘Drama Alert’s’ post just like Tristan. However, his comment wasn’t a de-escalating one like his counterpart. Doherty’s comment read,

“When was the last time you got that many impressions on a tweet tho? You’re welcome”

It’s quite apparent that Doherty was flexing to show Tristan his popularity in this comment as well. Thus, it now appears that even after Tristan Tate’s denial, the beef between these two is well on.