Adin Ross plans to livestream with Lil Tay since she has returned after 5 years

Adin David Ross is one of the most popular live streamers in the industry. He did have more than 7 million followers on Twitch before he was banned from the platform, and now he has captivated more than 726k fans to follow him on Kick. Surprisingly, recent rumors claim that Adin Ross planning to organize a livestream with controversial teen internet personality, Lil Tay.

Advertisement

Adin started his live-streaming career with some gaming content but soon started collaborating with and featuring popular personalities in his videos. This helped him gain a lot of popularity on the internet but also got him into a ton of extremely awkward situations after he featured several controversial personalities.

Adin Ross recently claimed that he had managed to invite Kim Jong Un on his stream but ultimately proceeded to prank the internet with a body double. Let’s dive to understand why a livestream with Lil Tay would turn out to be successful for Adin Ross.

Advertisement

Adin Ross might livestream with Lil Tay

Lil Tay is a teen internet personality and singer who gained prominence in 2018. She was well-known for showing off her wealth and luxurious lifestyle in her music videos and social media pictures. However, people on the internet did not take a liking to Lil Tay because of her use of foul language in her videos and songs at a very young age.

Lil Tay faced a huge downfall after a few months of popularity when she was facing custody problems with her parents. It was reported that her father was abusive and an absentee. It was also revealed that her father was the reason behind her career downfall and her recent death hoax. Lil Tay did make a return on the internet after five long years of absence with an Instagram livestream explaining her terrible experiences and she even debuted a brand new music video on YouTube.

Adin Ross had shown interest in her situation a couple of times in the past when Tay’s death rumors were covering the internet. Now that she has made a viral comeback, there are reports of Adin planning to organize a livestream featuring Lil Tay. It is not going to be a surprise because Adin is known to discuss viral controversies on his streams.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdatess/status/1708211500769263970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The online community was divided in their opinions about the upcoming stream. While many believed the stream would be epic and commented “W Adin and W Lil Tay”, there were many calling Adin a clout chaser and weirdo to invite a 16-year-old in order to discuss her life.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mo01198/status/1708211798413881825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bot_Remixyt/status/1708281137741914137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pulsiveee/status/1708328342175289647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Will Adin Ross disappoint fans with the Lil Tay stream?

Adin Ross has recently developed a bad reputation for not fulfilling his promises by not featuring claimed personalities on his stream. This started when he claimed to feature North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un but instead brought a body double to take his place. The stream broke records for the highest number of viewers waiting for the stream but there was a huge turn of events when Adin broke another record of the highest number of viewers leaving the stream in just 1 minute.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1704643264400261526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1706813948543041643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross’s recent claims have been to invite Donald Trump and Dana White on his livestream. Adin did promise not to bring a body double this time because it was the major milestone he wanted to fulfill but people were already doubting if he would fulfill the promise. Now there are reports of Adin Ross live-streaming with Lil Tay to cover her controversial story but there are doubters who believe he will disappoint his fans again.

