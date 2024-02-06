“Stream Soon” – Playboi Carti Set to Rejoin Adin Ross After Backlash

Adin David Ross’s previous collaboration stream with Playboi Carti turned out to be a ginormous mess. The rapper had not effectively delivered on his promise of at least an hour or more of on-stream time with Adin and his community. However, according to Adin Ross’s announcement on X (Twitter), the backlash to Carti’s behavior was massive and he was forced to accept a rerun.



Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Adin Ross had to go through a lot to invite one of the biggest rappers in the industry to his livestream. He had to pay Playboi Carti $2 million in cash and a Ferrari just so he would agree to the collaboration. Moreover, even Adin’s fans were super excited about the Adin Ross x Playboi Carti stream set to take place on February 5, 2024.

As expected, Adin’s live viewers count reached a massive 500k even before the rapper could make an entrance. However, things soon turned sour as even though Playboi appeared on-screen, he did not reveal his face and seemed ignorant about the questions Adin was asking him. Besides, just a few minutes later, the rap sensation decided to leave but surprisingly took the $2 million with him.

Advertisement

Playboi Carti leaves Adin Ross’ stream after 10 minutes with $2,000,000 pic.twitter.com/2Is3r2cy52 — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 5, 2024

Adin was disappointed with Carti’s behavior and shared his honest thoughts on-stream. He explained how he had demanded a minimum on-stream time of about an hour in exchange for millions of dollars and a Ferrari. He claimed he had given Carti a private jet for traveling and was ready to offer him a $20-30 million Kick deal. Naturally, the community was disgusted with the rapper, and since then he had to face massive backlash and hate.



Did Playboi Carti choose to come back after a massive backlash?

The Playboi Carti stream turned into a massive mess for Adin Ross. According to reports, the money and the Ferrari were completely sponsored by Edward Craven, the co-founder of Kick, and Adin was forced to apologize and compensate him for the loss. Moreover, other streamers like Kai Carlo Cenat III begged Adin not to collaborate with celebrities unless he was friends with them.

On the other hand, Playboi Carti faced massive backlash for taking the money despite leaving early. In fact, the hate was so strong that the rap sensation was forced to accept his wrongdoing. It was to everyone’s surprise that within just a day, the rapper had agreed to come back on Adin’s livestream and the streamer made an official announcement on his X (Twitter) handle stating, “Stream soon. Part 2, the right way for the fans, all questions will be answered.”

Stream soon. Part 2, the right way for the fans… all questions will be answered. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F3z0AIp1us — adin (@adinross) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

Adin Ross thanks his community for having his back and even causing Playboi Carti to fold. pic.twitter.com/qGDpYEuuxG — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 6, 2024

The streaming sensation also thanked his fans for their strong support. He said he was proud of his community and claimed he could not have done anything without them. Pointing out Carti’s backlash, he wrote, “Yall showing m*s that this sh*t is a real army and Yall slide for me 24/7.”