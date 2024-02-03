“Don’t Cheat! It’s That Simple” – Adin Ross Asks Kai Cenat for His Opinion on the Scamming Allegations Against Popular Rapper 21 Savage

Adin David Ross’s recent collaboration with popular rapper 21 Savage turned quite controversial as the latter was accused of cheating in a card game. After the incident went viral on the internet, Kai Carlo Cenat III, one of Adin’s closest friends called the streamer to discuss the allegations and give his opinion on how to resolve it.

While the entire incident was highly unexpected, Adin, like his fans, was left completely shocked and confused. Kai echoed this thought during the call as he claimed Adin was a good guy and it was wrong of 21 to scam him. However, Kai called for a peaceful resolution and asked Adin to settle matters with the rapper.



Kai Cenat reacts to 21 Savage using marked cards.. pic.twitter.com/5yVsLk14iB — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 3, 2024

However, much to everyone’s surprise, Adin had already resolved matters with 21. According to reports, not only did 21 call Adin and apologize but he also sent over $250k out of the $400k he had won. Interestingly, in the wake of the controversy, Kai claimed that games of chance were always tricky and Adin should stick to video games. However, the Kick streamer insisted it wasn’t hard to be honest, and said, “I feel you Kai but at the same time bro we are playing dice and cards, bro, just don’t cheat like don’t cheat bro…Don’t cheat, It’s that simple.”

Kai Cenat calls Adin Ross following him getting scammed by 21 Savage on stream pic.twitter.com/h5RNvDfcQT — Kick Clips (@kick_clips) February 3, 2024

Did 21 Savage scam Adin Ross?

During the collaborative stream, 21 Savage and Adin Ross decided to play a game of cards. With time, the pot reached almost 400k and tensions were naturally running high. However, people soon noticed how 21 Savage was seen taking his time to scrutinize the cards before playing his final hand. Subsequently, that card was the one which won 21 the game and the money.



After being down $400,000, 21 Savage scammed Adin by using marked cards and managed to come up over $250,000. pic.twitter.com/iGRqiK4DN8 — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 2, 2024

However, after the rapper left, a guy from Adin’s team revealed how some of the cards in the deck were scratched or marked. Since 21 had used marked cards to play, Adin refused to acknowledge the victory and instead asked for his money back. This led to a massive controversy until 21 settled things by sending Adin half of the money. At the same time, the Kick streamer was kind enough to let his chat know that the cards were not owned by 21 Savage, and he would not have done that on purpose.

How did 21 Savage react to the allegations?

According to an update page on social media, 21 was not happy about the scamming allegations made by the Face of Kick and addressed his thoughts on his Instagram stories. The page also claimed that Adin Ross and 21 Savage had unfollowed each other on Instagram within a couple of hours.

However, this entire post has been ruled out as fake. People claimed the update page had used the situation to get views, and pointed out how Adin and 21 Savage had never followed each other for them to unfollow thereby calling it misinformation.