“I Just Wanna Know How to Talk to Women” – Fans Speculate a Possible Break Up as Adin Ross Asks for Chris Brown’s Advice on How to Converse With Women

Adin David Ross made his latest stream one of the best and most memorable of 2024 by inviting Chris Brown. It was much of a surprise for his fans that he was able to pull off such a huge feat and bring in one of the greatest singers and songwriters worldwide. People also claimed he was well in competition with Kai Cenat, Adin’s close friend, fellow streamer, and collaboration expert.

Although he had planned multiple exciting segments with Chris Brown, one of them included featuring several girls on a play date scenario. However, the segment kicked off with Adin Ross asking something unexpected. The Face of Kick asked Chris brown to show him how to talk to a woman while first meeting each other. Since Chris Brown has been in multiple relationships including popular celebrities like Rihanna and more, it turned out to be an easy task for him.

After the first girl had joined them and had a moment of introduction, Adin asked Chris Brown, “So how does it start off, like what would you say to a woman when you first meet her, How does Chris Brown first talk to a girl?” The singer suggested giving her a nice greeting possibly with a cozy handshake and not to lean on and hug without knowing her boundaries. While Adin gave her a handshake Chris added, “You just shook her hand like you shook the dude at the elevator’s hand.”

Further on, he suggested having nice eye contact, being nice to her, having a chill conversation, talking about each other, not asking highly personal questions, not blabbering too many details, and more. Thereafter the streamer put the suggestions to the test on stream replicating a chill date. To everyone’s surprise, the girl was quite happy and claimed he had done pretty well keeping in mind the first meeting first date scenario.

Did Adin Ross and Demisux break up?

Since the streaming sensation is already in a relationship with his new girlfriend, Demisux, Adin Ross asking Chris Brown to teach him how to talk to a woman turned out to be completely out of line. The moment made fans speculate if Adin and Demisux had broken up and if it was due to his conversation issues.

We can’t say for certain about the relationship status of Adin Ross and Demisux because there is no evidence to confirm that they had broken up. It is also important to note that the Kick streamer questioned Chris Brown for some advice only after clearly stating that all questions and activities done were just for live stream content purposes and nothing serious. His exact words were, “Guys, I know how to speak to women, this is just like some stream entertainment sh*t, I really do know how it goes down with women and stuff but yeah I am just letting everyone know.”

What else did Adin do with Chris Brown during the livestream?

The Adin Ross X Chris Brown collaboration stream turned out to be spectacular from the very beginning. Right after allowing Chris to have a great entry and spend some time talking about various topics, they agreed upon singing some made-up freestyle lyrics. Thereafter Adin pulled in the classic segment of meeting strangers on the Monkey app and surprising them with Chris Brown.

The music sensation came bearing exclusive gifts for Adin Ross. It included first-edition Valentine’s special Namis slides called “The King of Hearts” while Chris mentioned that there were only six of those in the world. Further on, they had a little 1v1 basketball competition in his warehouse and ended the collaboration by featuring, talking, and trying out play dates with several women.