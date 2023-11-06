Adin Ross promises to give Fousey $100,000 for his struggles, shortly after the latter alleged he was cloned

Adin David Ross is one of the most famed live streamers in the industry as of today. Although he gained greater prominence after his jump to the Kick streaming platform, Adin has received a lot of criticism for his habit of getting involved in controversial situations. Yet, people still believe he has his heart in the right place, as he never hesitates to help others.

Although Adin Ross and Yousef “Fousey” Saleh Erakat have met each other before, they were properly introduced to each other and became close friends just a couple of months prior. Soon after, Fousey started portraying signs of severe mental health issues. He was seen being aggressive towards his fellow streamers which led to his eventual arrest from Miami for self-swatting claiming his life was in danger.

Following his arrest, Fousey was immediately transferred to a mental institution until the police permitted him to leave. However, he was recently released and chose to surprise Adin Ross on his stream.

While on the stream, Fousey explained to Adin how he was hit with major financial trouble after his forced stay in the mental institution. Adin took instant action after listening to his friend’s misfortune as he was willing to help him out with $100,000. He clearly explained that the money was not a loan and Fousey was not bound to give it back. Adin’s kind gesture made Fousey’s day as he proceeded to give Adin a low five and a giant hug.

The online community was impressed by Adin’s helpful gesture towards Fousey. They called Adin “The real one” and a “W”. A few Twitter users were not happy stating Adin was simply giving out money to the rich. Some people also wanted Fousey to return to streaming while a commenter wanted Fousy to hire a better accountant.

Fousey pulls a prank on Adin Ross

Fousey decided to make Adin Ross’s stream a little more than just a reunion after his stay at the mental institution. So the streamer pulled a funny prank on Adin Ross sometime after reuniting. Fousey gave out a hilarious explanation to Adin stating that he shuts down every 15 minutes because of an inbuilt software issue, and claimed that he needed to get pinched on his back for a re-caliberation.

Fousey also demonstrated the act by pinching Adin’s back making him jump and doubt if he was really a clone. In fact, the prank was so realistic that Fousey even had the online community fooled for a little while. Meanwhile, some hardcore fans shared their happiness by commenting “The King was back” and “G7”.