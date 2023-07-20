Amouranth is surprisingly back on Twitch after getting banned for just a day

Kaitlyn Siragusa, most popularly known by her online alias Amouranth signed a 35 million dollar Kick deal a few weeks back. Recently she was banned from the Twitch streaming platform, and the reason was unknown. The speculation that it was because of her Kick deal created some heat. But she seems to be back online just after a day.

Advertisement

The online reaction to her officially getting unbanned after 24 hours was not crazy. It seems people already knew that Amouranth would be back just after a temporary ban, and it was nothing related to the Kick deal.

Although the real reason why she was banned from Twitch in the first place is still unknown, here is what people are speculating about what happened.

Advertisement

Amouranth is back on Twitch after a 24-hour ban

Amouranth is one of the top-rated Twitch streamers in the world. She is known for her ASMR and hot tub live streams. Because of her wardrobe problems and various other reasons, she has been banned from Twitch around six times. But the recent seventh time was expected to be for a different reason.

There have been a few cases where Twitch streamers have faced permanent suspensions from the platform after their jump to Kick or because they are using both. The same was being speculated regarding Amouranth’s ban because it happened not long after she signed a multi-million dollar deal with Kick.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StreamerBans/status/1681721630471405584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That said, her contract with Kick does not seem to be the problem with her recent ban. Although the exact reason she was banned is unknown, it probably directs to something regarding violating community guidelines.

However, people in the online community were pretty sure from the beginning that the seventh ban had nothing to do with the Kick deal. So they were unsurprised by this ban. Here are a few online comments about Amouranth’s return within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/beavereggs75/status/1681723804978954253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sunbl0kk3r/status/1681865236729458689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AppeleShane/status/1681754457569370113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ItsJoCa10/status/1681721798667247616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/czechmate1990/status/1681753582960295940?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Find interest in infuriating live stream topics that created many online debates and cancellations. You will love to know about Cheesur, who donated money to a struggling family and canceled the donation shortly after.