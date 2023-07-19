Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa better known to the world by her online alias Amouranth is one of the top female streamers on the Twitch platform. Getting banned on Twitch is not something new for Amouranth since she has faced it several times now. But is Amouranths’s Kick contract the reason behind this Titch ban?

We are all familiar with the Twitch vs Kick game where a bunch of top-rated Twitch streamers jumped to Kick with unimaginable contracts. The same was done by Amouranth a couple of weeks ago.

There are talks about her Kick contract as a reason behind her ban from Twitch but most people are convinced that the contract has nothing to do with this ban and will be a quick and temporary one. But the real deal behind the ban still remains a mystery.

Amouranth Twitch ban – the possible reason behind it

Amouranth started Twitch live streaming and gained an astonishing 6.41 million followers. It was because of her captivating content on Twitch she used to attract thousands of viewers. But her content also led to her getting temporarily banned on the platform multiple times. She has faced six bans on Twitch until June 2023.

Amouranth is currently facing her seventh ban on Twitch but the reason behind might be different. It was a couple of weeks back, Amouranth signed a 35 million dollar contract with Kick, Twitch’s rival platform and this is her first ban since then. Her Twitch account currently states that the channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of community guidelines.

She used to live stream on both platforms and was also banned from Kick recently. People are set to the fact that this ban is also a temporary one and should be due to some wardrobe problems but is that the real reason?

There are engaging talks in the online community trying to resolve the reason behind her ban. People are also wondering how many times she is going to be temporarily banned before a permanent ban. Here are a few online opinions about her current Twitch ban.

Amouranth other than controversial content also brings in several controversial topics to be discussed on Twitch live stream. Here is when Amouranth accused Pokimane of chasing clout and relevancy from the xQc drama.