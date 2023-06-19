“Their sin is making a business model that doesn’t succeed” Amouranth blasts off at Twitch after moving to Kick

Popular streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been critical of Twitch and the way the streaming platform operates after she signed a deal with Kick.com. The streamer puts out that she feels that Twich’s business model isn’t sustainable.

Twitch has been facing a lot of backlash since it announced a change in its policies and became less creator-friendly, as compared to Kick. At the same time, Kick also got a lot of creators on board with non-exclusive streaming deals.

In the last few months, Kick has signed Adin Ross and BruceDropEmOff. One of the biggest Kick deals took place last week in the form of xQc and now, Amouranth.

“Taking an incremental share of streamer earnings is ham-fisted,” says Amouranth after moving to Kick

Twitch’s 70/30 split has been extremely criticized, and at the same time, Kick’s 95/5 split in the favor of creators has drawn a lot of attention towards the Trainswrecktv-backed platform.

After signing a deal with Kick, Amouranth posted a lengthy rant, criticizing Twitch for trying to drain the creators out of their own earnings. She said:

“Their sin is making a business model that doesn’t succeed except maybe at YouTube scale, but live streaming is a much smaller TAM than pre-recorded video.”

Amouranth also pointed out that Twitch was not able to adapt to how Amazon works and that they will never be able to become profitable this way. She said:

“Taking an incremental share of streamer earnings is ham-fisted, and you can’t cut your way to profitability that way. I echo the view that if all the recent Twitch actions are sacrificial lambs to delay Prime sub removal…. Look out below.”

Big creators leave Twitch

In the last few months, few of the biggest Twitch creators have left or have signed non-exclusive content deals with other platforms. The latest two to make the move have been xQc and Amouranth.

Twitch has been facing a backlash from the audience and creators because of their policies and how they are trying to change the revenue split. At one point in time, Twitch was even proposing a 50/50 revenue split with the creators but didn’t implement it. Here is a lost of streamers who have already made the move to Kick:

Trainwreck

Adin Ross

Destiny

WestCOL

xQc

Amouranth

Roshtein

Ac7ionMan

Buddha

Ice Poseidon

Corinaakopf

Hikaru

More creators are likely to join the list as Kick’s quest to get more traffic on the platform with bigger creators has just started. With Kick as a viable option, and crazy contract deals, creators have been jumping ship before Twitch sinks.

Amouranth had been streaming on Twitch for a long while and had faced a few bans also from the platform, but they had been temporary. However, it will be interesting to see if Twitch permanently bans her after another violation, as they did with Adin.