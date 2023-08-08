Baldur’s Gate 3 hits the top 10 games list on Steam and Asmongold is interested in finding it out if the game is worthy

Zack “Asmongold” is a very popular live streamer on Twitch. He is known for his gaming content and his honest reaction content. People all around the world consider him a genius of the gaming world and look up to him for reviews. It was in his latest live stream that he showed interest in personally playing Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios.

Asmongold spoke about Baldur’s Gate 3 in one of his previous live streams. He was extremely impressed by the game and proceeded to buy the game to show support to the developers. Today the game has ranked 9 in the top 10 list on Steam. Now he wants to try the game out and find for himself if the game is worthy of the rank.

Let’s dive in to see what made Asmongold try out the game and what he has to say about the game.

Asmongold wants to find out if Baldur’s Gate 3 is worthy of the top 10 ranks

A couple of days back Baldur’s Gate 3 was fully released by Larian Studios. Many people were impressed including Asmongold because the developers announced that the game did not have any kind of microtransactions. Asmongold wholeheartedly supported the game and asked his fans to do so.

Asmongold came across the game’s rankings while recently live streaming. He was in complete disbelief and stated that he wants to check because it feels like the game keeps going up every single day. He adds that there were 700,000 active players of the game and that the game has truly grown in popularity every day. According to Asmongold that is completely insane that this has happened.

Eventually, Asmongold proceeds to check and compare the top 10 games. He finds out that Baldur’s Gate 3 has ranked 9 in the top 10 games list on Steam. What he feels the most impressive is that the game was not hyped at all. Asmongold adds that the game came out and that there were a bunch of people who were saying it was good.

But a lot of other people were not so impressed. So he proceeds to state on stream that he will try out the game himself and find out if it is worthy of the spot. A lot of Amongold’s fans were very happy about the game. And they did not hesitate to give out their reactions to the game. So here is what a few of his fans are willing to say about the game.

