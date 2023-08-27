“I don’t know what to do” – Asmongold struggles to play Armored Core 6 but his fans want him to learn from his mistakes

Zack “Asmongold” has mastered the art of gaming and now he is the GOAT of gaming live streams. But there are moments when the greatest has struggled to accomplish the goal. Armored Core 6 is well sought to be a challenging game.

It was in his latest livestream that Asmongold was seen not being able to understand how to kill SEA SPIDER in Armored Core 6. Asmongold tried completing the Armored Core 6 challenge to destroy the SEA SPIDER for a number of hours before he lost his patience. But his fans were angry that he was making the same mistake again and again after knowing that he would be destroyed.

Let’s dive in to see what Asmongold thinks about the particular challenge. And let’s understand why his fans were mad at him.

Asmongold struggles to play Armored Core 6

Asmongold in his latest stream tried playing Armored Core 6 which is known to be pretty difficult at certain challenges. Although he was doing good, killing the SEA SPIDER in the game became a huge challenge for him. Asmongold states on stream that the same attack has been killing him for more than four hours. Then he adds that he will be trying a couple more times or he will just done.

Killing the c-Weapon SEA SPIDER required high skill levels because of its aggressive attacking nature. Asmongold after multiple failed attempts tries a few more times and then gets frustrated. Asmongold says that he is done and adds that he does not even know what killed him. He states, “I have no idea what f**king killed me”.

Asmongold quits playing for that day saying that he does not even know what it was. But he doubtfully adds that he might play again the next day. But for the moment he was tired and what he wanted was to go to bed and sleep. The next day he continued playing Armored Core 6 and he finally after 6 hours of failure destroyed the SEA SPIDER.

His fans were furious at him According to them he was making the same mistakes again and again while he knew he would be destroyed. According to his fans, the game encourages different builds to overcome different challenges. However, Asmongold was not ready to adapt and change to the situation.

