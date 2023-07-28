“How is she in the wrong” – Asmongold shows support to Doja Cat on stream for saying that she does not love her fans

Zack “Asmongold” is among the most popular live streamers on Youtube and Twitch. He is known for gaming content and very truthful reaction streams. In one of his latest streams, he supported Doja Cat for saying she does not love her fans.

It was on Twitter that Doja Cat told her fans that she did not know and love her fans. This has become one of the most horrific circumstances in Doja’s entire career. Asmongold reacts to this situation and proceeds to support Doja’s statement.

Doja Cat’s fans are furious about her posting such a weird statement on Twitter. She has also lost a lot of fans and followers on her social media after the statement. Let’s dive in to see what Doja Cat said and why Asmongold thinks she is correct to write such a statement.

Asmongold shows support for Doja Cat on stream for saying that she does not love her fans

Doja Cat, one of the top-rated American singers, posted a statement, “My life, my rules, my style, and my attitude” on Twitter. Numerous fans commented on the statement. It was one of the commenters who wrote that they wanted to hear Doja say that she loves her fans. After a few minutes, Doja Cat replied that she did not love them because she did not even know them.

This Twitter statement startled all her fans. Recently, Asmongold decided to react to the Doja Cat situation on his live stream. He started by saying that who even uses threads nowadays? Asmongold, after listening to the fan’s message, says it was a bizarre one.

Asmongold continues to add that it was apparent she did not love them. He tells what kind of weird person says that thing. Asmongold also states that if he saw such a message, even he would say the exact words. It was because he does not know you and to leave him alone.

According to Asmongold’s further statements, he asks how even Doja Cat is in the wrong. It is a weird shit comment by the fan. Asmongold calls Doja Cat’s fans a bunch of entitled freaks because of their celebrity obsession and demands for celebrities to say what they want to hear.

Asmongold is entirely in favor of what Doja Cat has said. He is known to tell what he thinks reluctantly.