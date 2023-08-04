“Yeah, keep it up, good” – Asmongold is highly supportive of Baldur’s Gate 3 and also encourages his fans to do so

Asmongold is one of the most acknowledged gaming content streamers. He is known for his immense knowledge of gaming. So gaming reaction videos from Asmongold are always anticipated. Asmongold praised Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios in the latest stream.

Asmongold is known to reveal the truth while reacting, and people look up to him for insight. Many people worldwide have been excited about the release of Baldur’s Gate 3—the game’s developers state that no microtransactions are involved. People are told to get an immersive experience without additional costs.

Asmongold has been giving insight into the most popular releases and hot topics. So let’s dive in to know what he says about this game.

Asmongold is impressed and highly supportive of Baldur’s Gate 3

Asmongold, in his latest live stream, reads the developer’s statements about the game and gets instantly impressed. He states that he might proceed to buy the game, although he will never play it. He feels it is to let the developers know about their excellent work and motivate them to keep up.

Asmongold proceeds to add that customers should have all the power and should be able to control everything. According to him, that is the right way of gaming. He tells his viewers that they should never play those games if they are not happy with the gaming. Asmongold adds, people should not pay a cent for the games they will not enjoy and should wait for something good.

He released a YouTube video about his support for Baldur’s Gate 3. Asmongold states that this would be a very positive video about gaming and acknowledges that it does not happen often. He tells his viewers that gamers get to have something impressive, like from FromSoftware and Larian Studios, occasionally. He adds that these developers show the rest of the industry how it is done.

After some descriptive talk about the game itself and the developers, Asmongold says, “People respect a game that respects their money too,” and adds that is why he is in complete support of Larian Studios and their game Baldur’s Gate 3.

The online community ultimately agreed with what Asmongold said about Larian Studios and Baldur’s Gate 3. So here is what Asmongold fans state about his support.

