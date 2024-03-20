Fans Come Up With Hilarious Ideas as a Tweet Hints at a MrBeast X SpaceX Collaboration

Fans recently came up with hilarious ideas after a recent tweet suggested that Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson might be planning a collaboration with SpaceX. MrBeast is a popular content creator, known for being the individual with the most subscribers on YouTube. He leaves no stone unturned to entertain his viewers and that is why people believe one of his recent Tweets hint at a possible collab with SpaceX.



DramaAlert, an X(formerly Twitter) page recently brought light to a speculative tweet that talked about how Space X had recently started following MrBeast on X. In return, the 25-year-old tweeted a shushing face emoji thereby sparking speculations about a collab. Keeping in mind how a few lucky people are being on a space visit soon, some of Jimmy’s loyal fans initially believed that he might be joining that group pretty soon. Although hyper-expensive, the community added he had enough money to make it possible.

However, realizing how MrBeast can go to any extent for content’s sake, the online community came up with rather hilarious video ideas. Fans based their thoughts on the creator’s regular video ideas and suggested he might be going to Mars to do a massive money giveaway to the aliens. Since SpaceX is known to build rockets, a few people insisted he would be doing a $1 vs $10000000 rocket video. Some of the best MrBeast videos turned out to be where he challenged himself for survival and therefore a commenter suggested a video titled “Can you survive 11 days on a Starship?” and another Twitter user came ahead with an alien attack survival challenge.

MrBeast is not a stranger to breaking world records with his insane video ideas. Hence, fans appeared pretty hopeful about Jimmy Donaldson going to space. They claimed he would be breaking the “stratosphere” if this were to happen. While another fan stated that he would be called the ultimate GOAT if he could pull off a space exploration video. Realizing how high MrBeast aims, a Twitter user commented Jimmy was aiming for the stars and beyond.

What led to the MrBeast X SpaceX collab rumor?

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. popularly known by its trade name SapecX is a private space and telecommunications-based company. It was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk and is a spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, defense contractor, and also a satellite communications company. They have even achieved quite impressive milestones as a private company, as they are the first ones to develop liquid propellant rockets and achieve vertical propulsive landing successfully, among other breakthroughs.



However, BigTechAlert, an X page, recently shared the message that SpaceX had followed MrBeast on X (formerly Twitter). In return, the YouTuber commented with a shushing face emoji which indicated that he was asking them to be silent about what the future holds. This gave people the idea that the 25-year-old might be planning a collaboration with SpaceX. Although not specified by MrBeast, considering the close relationship Jimmy holds with Elon Musk, the collab might even be true.