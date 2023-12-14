Fans and Content Creators Troll Twitch Mercilessly, Claims the TOS Change Is the Beginning of the End for the Platform

Just after a few days of banning several live streamers from skirting around their TOS by showcasing onstream nakedness, the Twitch live streaming platform has now decided to allow “artistic n*dity” on their platform. Surprisingly, they also proceeded to give a detailed explanation of the various allowances and the reasons behind them which stated how several artists and dancers in the community required a degree of allowance to portray their skills.

Advertisement

Twitch has always been known for its stringent Terms of Service barring users from certain activities. Infringement of TOS led to serious consequences on the platform ranging anywhere from a couple of hours to a permanent ban on the platform. But the rise of their rival platform, Kick.com with much lenient Terms of Service, forced a change in Twitch’s TOS just to stay relevant in the field and withhold streamers from jumping mercilessly.

Unfortunately, Twitch’s change in TOS led to them facing massive consequences with disappointed fans, users, and content creators mercilessly trolling the platform. A major portion of the online community spoke against such changes describing the streaming platform to be nothing different than adult sites. Commenters mentioned how they were not ready to accept unconventional content as “artistic n*dity”. People also worried about how the platform would ever be safe for kids and young teens with the TOS changes.

Advertisement

If you like Twitch, you’ll love Pornhub Live. — Zarbon (@ItsZarbon) December 13, 2023

You only have to be 13 to stream on this platform. Think about it. pic.twitter.com/4aDlTRVQ1p — Tebow (@MinEffPodcast) December 13, 2023

While a group of fans wondered if this was officially the beginning of the end of the Twitch live-streaming platform. According to them, kids and teens below the age of 18 were a major chunk of the viewers’ base. Now that Twitch will have to censor a major part of its content from kids and teens, how will it keep the demographics from hurting?

xQc trolls Twitch by testing the terms of service on-stream

Now that Twitch has officially announced the TOS changes on their website, Felix “xQc” Lengyel was one of the first streamers to poke fun on Twitch and have the guts to test the TOS changes out on stream but in his hilarious way. The streaming sensation during his recent Twitch stream came across a music video displaying a few tw*rking ladies. Shortly after, he proceeded to stand out and eventually lean on his chair and try tw*rking himself as he stated,

Chat, how does girls even do that, how do you move only the bottom part of your spine.

Advertisement

xQc twerking on stream, testing new TOS. pic.twitter.com/5qkXqhgm3L — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 13, 2023

It’s only for the selected elite, I have made 2 channels now today with artistic nudity to test them and both were banned nearly instantly. They are only allowing the big names that reach the kids. — Howie Duhzit (@HowieDuhzit) December 13, 2023

Moments later, after having found embarrassing himself he jumped out of the activity and stated how he was never going to do something like that ever again. The online community was not in favor of xQc’s activities. They asked if they were paying money to see popular streamers exhibit such weird behaviors. A commenter also mentioned that it was only the elite streamers who were not getting banned for such activities because he explained how he had opened new Twitch accounts, tw*rked on it, and got banned instantly.