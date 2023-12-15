“This is art” – Kai Cenat intends to use new Twitch TOS to make an interesting stream intro

Kai Carlo Cenat III recently announced on his Twitch livestream that he will be making use of the new changes in Twitch’s Terms of Service to make an interesting stream intro. For a brief context on the TOS changes, Twitch was initially known to have unbending control over live streams and the content showcased in them. Surprisingly, Twitch did the unexpected and allowed “artistic n*dity” to achieve a greater position against its rival platform Kick.

Advertisement

There were five major changes made to Twitch’s Terms of Service that came as a major shock to the community and content creators. While the streaming platform claimed the changes to be of help to multiple thriving artists and dancers in the Twitch community, people had a difficult time accepting content like Tw*rking, Gr*nding, Str*p T*ase, and more anywhere near to be an art form. Momentarily, the community came to a common agreement that Twitch was worried about streamers quitting Twitch and jumping to Kick.com which had a more lenient TOS.

Should a Twitch BOYCOTT happen? ‼️ The site has made it easy for children to access nudity. Does Twitch not care about child safety? pic.twitter.com/6EmMmQWM7y — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 14, 2023

Advertisement

The online community, multiple streamers, and content creators chose to revolt against the recent TOS changes while Twitch ended up becoming a major troll target. People called upon Twitch to be nothing different than an adult site and were concerned about the well-being of the kids and teens who contributed to a major viewers’ chunk of the streaming platform. Netizens claimed that the changes in Twitch’s TOS were the beginning of the end of the platform keeping in mind that the majority of the content would not be available to kids and teens thereby leading to a massive drop in viewer count.

Kai Cenat looks to use the Twitch TOS change to his advantage

While most streamers were against the TOS change, Kai Cenat intended to use the TOS changes to his advantage and announced a new stream intro idea to his viewers. He stated, “Chat, all my intro from here on now starting from 2024, I am going to have ten girls tw*rking every start of the stream, it is art, they are allowing tw*rking on stream”.

The streaming sensation also claimed that his content is going to have a huge change from the start of the next year. According to him, he was not going to hide things anymore and added “My sh*t is going to be a club bro, I am going to have all types of pose, it’s about to be art, it’s art, Twitch you blessed, Twitch thank you, all the half n*ked girls, thank you”.

Kai Cenat will have girls twerking on his stream daily after Twitch’s “Artistic Nudity” Sexual Content Policy Update. pic.twitter.com/Ic6llYDj0o — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 14, 2023

Since the TOS changes, streamers have been going all out taking advantage of the changes. It was very recently that Felix “xQc” Lengyel was seen tw*rking on his stream after viewing a few ladies tw*rking on a music video. Parents are now worried about their underage kids and have claimed that streamers are now pushing the boundaries with the new rules.

Advertisement

This is horrible for underage kids — RASTA (@RastaLovesPasta) December 14, 2023

As a matter of fact, the massive change is now killing the platform and stopping it from the prime purpose of existence, game streaming. Teens and young adults who look up to their gaming idols on Twitch as an influence would lead their lives to ruins now that streamers are not holding back with their artistic ideas.