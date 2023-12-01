Fans lose it as Ninja brings out his inner Eminem after clutching a game on Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the gaming community’s leading battle royale video games. However, there was a minor downfall in the game’s popularity during previous seasons with a few popular gamers including Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV choosing not to play the game ever after. Surprisingly, Epic Games came up with an insane idea of bringing back the Fortnite OG update where players would experience the original map version of the game including its characters, and classic features.

The Fortnite OG update has cleverly returned a huge player base through nostalgia. Several professional gamers and live streamers like Adin David Ross, Felix “xQc”, Darren “IShowSpeed”, Herschel “Dr Disrespect”, and Richard “Ninja” Tyler Blevins, some of the popular names associated with Fortnite and is known to have risen to prominence due to gaming have accepted the game as the new-found craze collaborating and making spell-bounding memories.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Eminem/status/1730018863285432680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Eminem, one of the greatest rappers of all time recently made a huge collaboration with Fortnite which brought some Eminem skins on the game. Hereafter, people could use Eminem’s skin, showcasing some of his iconic looks while playing the game. Ninja recently used an Eminmen skin “slim-shady” while playing and live-streaming Fortnite gameplay. However, the streamer’s viewers and fans experienced the real shocker when Ninja went full-on Eminem mode after clutching the game.

Ninja turns into Eminem after an insane win

Ninja is one of the best Fortnite players who always gets the gameplay exciting for his viewers. Similarly, the streaming sensation’s recent Fortnite stream turned out to be spectacular with viewers getting to experience some bone-chilling skills. However, there were times when Ninja was found in a tough spot winning the round. But the streamer keen to keep his fans thrilled went on to portray an insane ending to the Fortnite match through clutching in the end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ninja/status/1730331943127200052?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He was seen elated and celebrating the tough victory royale and to everyone’s surprise, the win forced the inner Eminem out of Ninja as he displayed a mind-boggling rap sequence on-stream. The gaming sensation concluded the rap sequence stating “He is one of my favorite artists”. His fans and the Twitter community were very impressed with his rapping section. Twitter users stated how they were going to tell their kids that Ninja was the real Eminem because his impression was spot on.