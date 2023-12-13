Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Ninja start a friendly beef in Lego Fortnite, involved in a hilarious exchange on X

Lego Fortnite has taken the world by storm and fans as well as professionals including Richard “Ninja” Tyler Blevins and 100 Thieves co-owner Jack “CouRage” Dunlop are enjoying the newly launched game mode, leading to hilarious exchanges online. Lego and Fortnite joined forces pretty recently and released Lego Fortnite on December 7, 2023, which is all the rage right now. The game has been described as a survival, exploration, and crafty building game i.e. very similar to Minecraft rather than a Battle Royale.

Jack went on to pull a hilarious stunt in his Lego Fortnite stream recently where the streamer managed to get inside Ninja’s in-game house before exploring it. He was pretty impressed with what Ninja had built and stated “Oo, Ninja’s house, OK OK this is good bro”. He also added that the Llama right down the corner of his front door was a nice little touch.

But he ended up leaving stacks of “Poop” in a simple trunk just in front of Ninja’s bed while exploring the bedroom. The streamer further posted the video on his official X (Twitter) page thereby starting a friendly beef between them. Ninja was all about the jokes and did not take long to answer. The gaming sensation stated, “I swear to Jesus you better put an air freshener in there before I log back in, Jack”.

The online community was impressed by the house Ninja had built. A commenter asked how he had managed to build such a huge house. People also called the game and Jack’s hilarious act hilarious as a Twitter User mentioned it was like looking at a kid playing Roblox. Twitter users also appreciated Ninja’s humor and stated that the air freshener in his response was a good little touch.

SypherPK claims Lego Fortnite is the best thing since sliced bread

Other than being one of the best in gaming and streaming, Ninja is one of the most hilarious people around. He has been having a ton of fun time playing Lego Fortnite since its official release and creating a few unforgettable moments for his audience.

It was pretty recently that the Fortnite professional was found messing around on the Lego Fortnite game. However, things did not end well when Ninja tried activating one of BasicallyIDoWrk’s creations. He tried using blast powder but acknowledged that he did not know how to press the activation switch. Moments later, Ninja ended up bringing the entirety of BasicallyIDoWrk’s creations to the ground destroying it in the process.

The streamer was out of words about what he had done but did have signs of guilt while he covered his face and looked at the camera. SypherPK, a popular Fortnite gamer and streamer commented on Ninja’s hilarious action in the clip saying, “Lego Fortnite is the best thing since sliced bread”. The clip also attracted several reactions from the community with the majority stating that was a classic Ninja move which was amazing but funny to watch.

