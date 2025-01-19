‘Jayden Daniels Would Sh*t His Pants’: Streamer & Lions Superfan Ninja’s Outrageous Playoff Prediction Backfires After Commanders Win

America was stunned when Jayden Daniels and the Commanders took down the favored Lions on Saturday, winning 45-31 to advance to the NFC Championship. Everyone expected the 15-win Lions to trounce the rookie QB and dominate the game. One of those people was famous streamer Ninja, who even went as far as to say the LSU product would defecate himself during the matchup.

Advertisement

Ninja is known as a massive Detroit Lions fan. But he may have let his excitement get the better of him in a clip that’s now aged like old milk. The Fortnite man had much to say about Daniels in a game preview that he was doing with his streaming buddies on Saturday.

“Bro, we are going to blitz Jayden Daniels so hard,” Ninja said before going into a child-like tone to express his next comment. “He’s going to sh*t his little baby daddy Daniels pants! Taking a little poopy, he’s going to be so scared!”

The display was a bit immature, but funny nonetheless. It had his friends cackling, as they seemed surprised by the comment. But maybe Ninja should’ve watched some tape and realized that Daniels has been one of the best QBs this season against the blitz. And Saturday was no different.

Popular streamer Ninja said that the #Lions were going to “blitz Jayden Daniels so hard” that he would sh*t his pants Jayden Daniels ended up with an almost perfect QBR against the blitz, 99.4. (:@TimPucks) pic.twitter.com/n0d3nPF47m — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 19, 2025

Daniels ended with a 99.4 QBR against the blitz, which is almost a perfect rating. It was a performance that likely had Ninja wincing with every ineffective pass rush Detroit sent Daniels’ way. The Commanders were also 3-4 on fourth down and seemed to have an answer for everything the Detroit defense threw at them.

Afterward, fans naturally took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind Ninja of his fallacy.

@Ninja I think we made Jared Goff poop his pants pic.twitter.com/fqwh2JosNp — Yousef Nour (@AllAboutBall00) January 19, 2025

Saying we’re gonna blitz Jayden is like saying we’re going 1 on 1 with Jamaar Chase. Ninja a CASUAL — Commies Mommies (@CommiesMommies) January 19, 2025

I’m so glad we shut his cringey ass up. We won’t hear from him for a couple days. Hold that L — A123UNIT (@Jakeward913) January 19, 2025

Tell bro to get back on Fortnite — j (@flexmoney789) January 19, 2025

In the wake of Detroit’s stunning collapse, the internet has had a field day trolling Lions fans while celebrating Daniels. One hilarious example appeared on Jayden’s Wikipedia, where he was briefly listed as a “professional lion tamer” for the night. The edit has since been removed, but it was a clever way to poke fun at a frustrated fanbase.

Jayden Daniels is a professional lion tamer according to Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/zRWIvRaDew — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 19, 2025

The Lions just can’t seem to get lady luck on their side. A 15-2 season suddenly vanished into thin air Saturday night. What now? Ben Johnson looks like he’s on his way out, and so does Aaron Glenn. Losing both could be a serious blow to the team. Johnson has been instrumental in the rebuild, while Glenn has emerged as one of the best DCs in the league.

It’ll be interesting to see how the cookie crumbles for Detroit. This was a dream season for them that ended in a nightmare. But that’s how the game goes. Nothing is handed to any team; they have to go out there and earn it. And Daniels and Dan Quinn earned that win for Washington. The Lions simply didn’t play up to their standards, and there’s no other excuse to be made.