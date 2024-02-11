Streamers at the Superbowl LVIII: Popular Faces One Might Spot at the Grand Sporting Event

The grandest sports event in the US, the Super Bowl LVIII, is only a few hours away. The NFL finale would be played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Naturally, a lot of eyes will be on this sporting event, and one can easily expect numerous celebrities to be there in person. Aside from A-listers, people might even get to spot several internet celebrities as some top livestreamers are all set to attend the Super Bowl 2024. So who are these popular streamers that you might spot at the Allegiant Stadium?

Kai Cenat

The 22-year-old is one of the most significant streamers on Twitch with over 9 million followers. His fans might spot him at the Super Bowl, as he has been invited by Usher. The American singer would be performing at the Half-Time Show. Moreover, Kai revealed a partnership with Nike and has something major planned for his upcoming stream in Las Vegas.

Adin Ross

The Kick streamer with 1.03 million followers would be joining his friend Kai Cenat at the Super Bowl 2024. He is an avid NFL fan and used to play Madden on his past streams. The 23-year-old has even livestreamed past Super Bowls on his streams. Reportedly, he even got a $2.5 million suite in Las Vegas for the event, although people initially claimed it was to impress his ex-girlfriend, Demisux.

IShowSpeed

When Kai Cenat and Adin Ross are attending the Super Bowl, how could their friend IShowSpeed not join them? The YouTube streamer with over 20 million subscribers would be attending the grand sporting event with his father. Although it’s unknown whether he will be live streaming the event, there are chances since he has gone live from other major sporting events in the past.

Sneako

The controversial streamer Sneako, who streams on Rumble, would be among the streamers attending the NFL finale. There were reports of him also booking a luxurious suite worth $1.25 million in Las Vegas to attend the sporting event. However, we still don’t know who the Rumble Streamer will attend the event with.

N3on

Another controversial streamer, N3on, would also be joining the above-mentioned streamers at the Super Bowl. Even he has booked a $1.25 million suite in Las Vegas for the event. However, like Sneako, there are no reports about who would be attending the Super Bowl with N3on. Still, it won’t be Sam Frank, as the couple broke up a few days ago.

Streamers who might be attending the Super Bowl 2024

The above-mentioned streamers are confirmed to attend the Super Bowl LVIII. There are also streamers about whom there are no confirmed reports, but they are avid fans of the sport and could be spotted at the Allegiant Stadium on match day.

DrDisrespect

The “Two Time” is one of the biggest 49ers fans, as he has even collaborated with the NFL giants in the past. It won’t be surprising to see the FPS streamer attending the Super Bowl to support his favorite team in this epic clash. Moreover, he has even been invited to an NFL draw in the past.

Ninja

The renowned streamer Ninja is also a major NFL fan. He was even named the “NFL Creator of the Week” a few weeks ago. Interestingly, Ninja has often been spotted attending matches, so he could be among the Super Bowl crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.

Even if Dr Disrespect and Ninja don’t attend the match between the 49ers and the Chiefs, they could livestream the Super Bowl. Moreover, Fuslie might have a watch party for the NFL finale with QT Cinderella, which they might even stream online. So, fans should look forward to Super Bowl streams taking over the internet soon.