Fans React as QT Cinderella Receives Flowers from Fellow Streamer Fanfan For Women’s Day

Blaire “QTCinderella” is one of the most popular figures in the streaming community, who became famous for hosting many livestreaming events. She is also the creator of the annual award ceremony for live streamers, The Streamer Awards. Incidentally, she received a beautiful gift from her “crush” on this Women’s Day for her contribution to streaming.

The 29-year-old took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share a picture of a gift she received on Women’s Day. The gift box contained four beautiful white roses with a lovely note thanking QTCinderella for creating a “welcoming space” for streamers. As for who gave her this wonderful gift, it was the TSM streamer Fanfan, whom QT mentioned as her crush in the caption.

Fiona Fan, better known as Fanfan, is a Twitch streamer who has over 248,000 followers. She is well-known for her “Just Chatting” streams, in which she discusses current events and expresses her opinions. She is among the elite female streamers and was even nominated for the “Sapphire Award” at the Streamer Awards 2024.

How did fans react to QT Cinderella’s Women’s Day gift from Fanfan?

QT Cinderella’s tweet of her Women’s Day gift from Fanfan got a lot of attention from the fans. As of writing this article, the article has over 99,7000 views, 4,400 likes, and 21 reposts. One fan suggested QT should take Fanfan to Disneyland or Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for this gift but also because it will make a fun stream.

Other fans also suggested the Streamer Awards founder forget about her boyfriend Ludwig Ahgren, a well-known YouTube streamer, and instead date Fanfan. One fan even asked QT Cinderella to present a ring to Fiona, suggesting the former should propose the TSM streamer.

Amidst all the lovely comments, some fans humorously asked QT to call the police on her “stalker.” Another joked about Fanfan wanting to send the gift to QT’s boyfriend, Ludwig. A commenter over believed that the present was an apology from Fanfan for not posting a picture with QT Cinderella on Women’s Day, while she did with other female streamers.

It would be intriguing to see how QT Cinderella expresses her gratitude for receiving such a lovely gift from Fanfan. As most fans suggested, it would be great to see a collaboration stream between the two Twitch stars.