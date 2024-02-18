What Is QTCinderella’s Net Worth? The YouTuber’s Streamer Awards Show Has Crossed 200,000 Viewers on Twitch

Blaire “QTCinderella” has become one of the most prominent figures in the streaming scene in the past few years. Readers will be interested to know that QT was a wedding cake designer and interior designer before she started streaming content related to gaming and baking on Twitch in 2018. However, she was propelled into prominence after she started hosting several livestreaming events.

The 29-year-old has come up with many exciting events for her Twitch channels like “ShitCamp” and “Master Baker.” However, the grandest event that she came up with was an annual award ceremony, the Streamer Awards. It is an annual event inaugurated in 2022 to honor the achievements of the streamers in that respective year.

QTCindrella hosted the third edition of the Streamer Award on February 17, 2024, alongside fellow streamer Pokimane. The event keeps getting more famous with each edition, as the latest edition received a record-breaking 639,609 individual votes and has over 200,000 views. People mostly tuned in to watch their favorite streamers get awarded in various categories like “Best Variety Streamer,” Best Breakthrough Streamer,” and the much-awaited “Streamer of the Year”.

How does QTCinderella earn her money?

Being a successful streamer, the 29-year-old American’s primary source of income is from her Twitch livestreams. According to StreamsCharts, she earns between $14,366 and $25,250 from the subscriptions on her Twitch channel. QT might also have an exclusive Twitch contract which might come with a better option than the usual 50/50 split.

However, the Streamer Awards founder also has sponsorships, collaborations, and ad revenues to earn some extra money. She was previously signed with many renowned esports organizations including Team SoloMid, and Misfits Gaming. QT joined the second organization during their $20 million investment in original content creation.

Considering all her avenues of income, we believe QTCinderella has an estimated net worth of around $2.5 million at present. However, she spends most of her fortune on organizing big-scale events like the Streamer Awards. Last year, she claimed to have spent nearly $1 million to organize the annual award ceremony. The expenses for the 2024 edition might have been even more than that.

Seeing how successful her live-streaming events are, it won’t be surprising if rival platforms like Kick would like to have her on their side. The easiest way to get her board would be to offer a lucrative contract like they did with Adin Ross. Hence, the American streamer’s popularity will grow even more in the future, and so will her net worth.