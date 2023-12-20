Fans Are Unconvinced About IShowSpeed Being Featured on Late Rapper Juice WRLD’s Upcoming Posthumous Album

Juice WRLD’s producer, DJ Scheme recently made a huge reveal confirming that Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., a celebrated live streamer and YouTuber would be featured on the late rappers’ upcoming posthumous album “The Party Never Ends”. For a short context, IShowSpeed other than being a streamer and content creator, has also dipped his toe in the music industry with several of his songs doing well on YouTube as well as Spotify.

Although this project could turn out to be a boost for IShowSpeed in the music industry, the recent reveal was rather a major setback for the streamer with the online community appeared unconvinced about the collaboration. While there was a hint of excitement among some of the fans, the majority raised against the reveal claiming this to be disrespectful to JuiceWRLD and further doubted the success of the album. A few fans also declared that they would not listen to the album if IShowSpeed is featured in it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BluMarketMoney/status/1737203848467378413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theonly_prab/status/1737228686338793915?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some people had a wiser reasoning for the protest and explained how the streaming sensation was doing well on his own and did not need a further boost in his career and popularity. Similarly, a few stated Darren was using his fame and influence to squeeze out such opportunities and on the contrary, suggested the opportunity should be given to any up-and-coming struggling rapper who would benefit hugely with a feature on Juice WRLD’s posthumous album.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/actingliketommy/status/1737293672310513919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The news went viral on Twitter, leaving most fans confused and in shock. Commenters stated Speed was irrelevant to the album and pointed out how the streamer struggled to speak English properly. A Twitter user also stated how Speed was not even close to being popular when Juice WRLD was sought after, and his being a feature on the rapper’s posthumous album was not acceptable.

What is Juice WRLD’s third and final posthumous album?

Even though Juice WRLD, a world-renowned rapper died from a drug overdose of codeine and oxycodone in December 2019, his producer DJ Scheme went on to produce and release a series of posthumous albums. While the first two albums were released in 2019 and 2021, the third and final posthumous album “The Party Never Ends” is currently in the works and is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

As per announcements made by DJ Scheme, the album will celebrate Juice WRLD’s life and thereby feel like a party. Fans claimed that the album would help people stop mourning his death and rather celebrate everything the rapper stood for.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DJSCHEME_/status/1736939909389205906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DJSCHEME_/status/1736942089248591917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All of Juice WRLD’s previous posthumous albums featured legends from the music industry including Justin Beiber, BTS, Marshmellow, The Weeknd, and more. When considering the range of contributions the previously featured legends have made to the music industry, IShowSpeed could be considered to be a controversial choice. Nevertheless, even though heavily criticized by fans worldwide, DJ Scheme has confirmed that IShowSpeed would be heavily featured in the third and final album.