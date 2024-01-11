“Fight Me You Little B*tch” – Jack Doherty and Danny Aarons Drum Up Some Beef on X

Jack Doherty and Danny Aarons recently drummed up a massive feud on X(Twitter) which not only shocked their fans but could potentially lead to a boxing battle. For a brief context, Jack Doherty is one of the most controversial YouTubers and live streamers in the industry, while Danny Aarons is a YouTuber and digital influencer with more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and hundreds and thousands of followers on most social media platforms.

Although both content creators did not cross each other’s paths in the past, it was about a month back that Danny started a small feud between the two. The YouTuber was invited to the What’s Good podcast where he was asked if he wanted to box someone from his field. Surprisingly, his immediate choice turned out to be Jack Doherty but Danny even went on to make a serious allegation and stated, “An absolute tw*rp, I actually don’t think he is a nice person.”

Thereafter, it was quite recently that the YouTuber called out Jack once again on his official Twitter handle by posting, “Fight me, you little b*tch” As expected the Kick streamer reverted stating, “Fight me you little b*tch!” However, a simple retort did not satisfy Jack as he proceeded to insult and body shame Danny by talking about his hairline and called his beard “p*bes glued to his face.” On the other hand, Danny was brimming with confidence and he immediately requested Misfits Boxing to arrange the boxing fight.

Danny’s fans turned out to be very excited about the whole situation and they insisted on making sure the fight was arranged properly. A few Twitter users claimed the YouTuber had enough experience to bring down the controversial streamer. A person also pleaded with Danny not to lose to a kid or his fame would go to waste while another person was ready to bet his life savings on him.

Fans believe Jack Doherty would not be man enough to face the challenge

Keeping in mind how controversial Jack Doherty has been lately, the online community came prepared to make fun of him. A commenter demanded he should keep his security guards, friends, and especially his girlfriend far off the ring and then enter the fight if he even decides to do so. Another Twitter user pointed out how Jack was so scared of everything that he always asks his security to deal with every problem. People also called Jack Doherty short and doubted if he could even make the weight to enter the fight.

You got this! I personally saw you shadow boxing in the Spurs store and that’s enough to take this guy out I’m certain! — Smiv (@smivadee) January 10, 2024

Someone tell Jack that in a boxing fight security don’t step in to help you when you get hit — StevenHunter❤️ (@SHunter9393) January 11, 2024

Please Spark him but Jack Doherty is all talk and small like 5 foot 6 I doubt he can even make weight — Prince Mukesh Vala (@Prince_M2003) January 10, 2024

Multiple other people called Jack a pre-teen and claimed he was not man enough to enter a boxing ring, and even if he did, Danny would destroy him. Danny’s fans claimed that Jack would back off from the fight immediately when he realizes that he would have to enter the boxing ring without a security guard and would get no help when hit. Ultimately, people leaned more on the YouTuber’s side stating the controversial streamer would get what he deserved.