“Fight Me You Little B*tch” – Jack Doherty and Danny Aarons Drum Up Some Beef on X

Nilotpal Chakraborty
|Published January 11, 2024

Jack Doherty and Danny Aarons start a Twitter beef and further called out for a boxing match

Image courtesy of DannyAarons and dohertyjackk/X

Jack Doherty and Danny Aarons recently drummed up a massive feud on X(Twitter) which not only shocked their fans but could potentially lead to a boxing battle. For a brief context, Jack Doherty is one of the most controversial YouTubers and live streamers in the industry, while Danny Aarons is a YouTuber and digital influencer with more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and hundreds and thousands of followers on most social media platforms.

Although both content creators did not cross each other’s paths in the past, it was about a month back that Danny started a small feud between the two. The YouTuber was invited to the What’s Good podcast where he was asked if he wanted to box someone from his field. Surprisingly, his immediate choice turned out to be Jack Doherty but Danny even went on to make a serious allegation and stated, “An absolute tw*rp, I actually don’t think he is a nice person.”

Thereafter, it was quite recently that the YouTuber called out Jack once again on his official Twitter handle by posting, “Fight me, you little b*tch” As expected the Kick streamer reverted stating, “Fight me you little b*tch!” However, a simple retort did not satisfy Jack as he proceeded to insult and body shame Danny by talking about his hairline and called his beard “p*bes glued to his face.” On the other hand, Danny was brimming with confidence and he immediately requested Misfits Boxing to arrange the boxing fight.

Danny’s fans turned out to be very excited about the whole situation and they insisted on making sure the fight was arranged properly. A few Twitter users claimed the YouTuber had enough experience to bring down the controversial streamer. A person also pleaded with Danny not to lose to a kid or his fame would go to waste while another person was ready to bet his life savings on him.

Fans believe Jack Doherty would not be man enough to face the challenge

Keeping in mind how controversial Jack Doherty has been lately, the online community came prepared to make fun of him. A commenter demanded he should keep his security guards, friends, and especially his girlfriend far off the ring and then enter the fight if he even decides to do so. Another Twitter user pointed out how Jack was so scared of everything that he always asks his security to deal with every problem. People also called Jack Doherty short and doubted if he could even make the weight to enter the fight.

Multiple other people called Jack a pre-teen and claimed he was not man enough to enter a boxing ring, and even if he did, Danny would destroy him. Danny’s fans claimed that Jack would back off from the fight immediately when he realizes that he would have to enter the boxing ring without a security guard and would get no help when hit. Ultimately, people leaned more on the YouTuber’s side stating the controversial streamer would get what he deserved.

Nilotpal Chakraborty

Nilotpal Chakraborty

Nilotpal Chakraborty is a E-Sports and Media Journalist currently working as a streaming content writer under the Gaming and E-Sports department of The SportsRush. He has been a vivid viewer of live streams, YouTube content, TV shows, and movies for more than 5 years. Using such knowledge he has written more than 500 articles having been in the field for around 3 years. Apart from online content, he loves traveling, and snapping pictures and definitely craves Indian and international delicacies. You may also find him making the delicacies at home.

