“Get Trolled” – IShowSpeed Asks the Chat to Make xQc Believe His Explicit Pictures Got Leaked

In a hilarious turn of events, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently invaded Felix “xQc” Lengyel’s stream and instigated his chat to troll the streamer mercilessly. For the uninitiated, IShowSpeed or Speed is a highly celebrated YouTube live-streamer known for eccentric behavior and explosive reactions. On the other hand, xQc is one of the most wealthy streamers and holds multi-million dollar contracts with both Twitch and Kick.

Being his usual eccentric self, Speed came up with a hilarious content idea during his latest stream. IShowSpeed asked his YouTube chat to invade xQc’s chat space and spam the message “D*ck got leaked, check Twitter” just to see his reaction. Since Darren’s community is known for their loyalty, they immediately logged onto xQc’s live stream and spammed his chat until the streamer noticed the situation.



Although Felix is known for keeping his calm even in the most turbulent of times, he could not keep his reaction in check when he saw the spam. Initially, the Kick streamer seemed confused but as soon as he realized what the spammed chat message stated, he completely freaked out. While Speed had a wide smile on his face and enjoyed the moment, xQc scrolled through Twitter visibly scared and nervous.



iShowSpeed made xQc think his explicit pics leaked pic.twitter.com/FoPswaXvUG — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 27, 2024

Once the streamer realized that the whole situation was a troll, he turned to his chat and said, “Guys, my heart went to like a one million, what the f*ck, Guys, my f*cking heart is like one million f*cking in bp man, Jesus Christ…no sh*t I checked you f*cking m*ron.” However, xQc’s fright was melody to Speed’s ears and he celebrated the success of his plan stating, “Oh…get trolled, get f*cking trolled.”

xQc claims he has an explicit picture somewhere on the internet

Although xQc later realized that the whole situation was a troll, he soon revealed a fact that left his fans completely shocked. Shortly after checking Twitter for a possible picture leak xQc decided to come clean and stated, “Guys, my m*at is somewhere digitally, Guys, it is somewhere out there. It is what it is, it is what it is, a leak is possible at this point, a leak is possible.”

Speed wanted someone else to feel his pain ‍♂️ — J| Your Favourite Video Editor (@Jbandothis) January 27, 2024

ADEPT THE GOT HIS DICK PICS — DzO (@DZZZZZZZZZZZZZO) January 27, 2024

Naturally, the online community enjoyed the moment to the fullest. People claimed that even though the troll was quite silly, Speed did xQc dirty. A commenter dragged in Speed’s IShowMeat situation and stated the streamer just wanted other people to feel his pain. Another commenter pulled in Samantha “Adeptthebest,” xQc’s ex-girlfriend, called her “Adept The Whale,” and claimed she would be the person to have the Kick streamer’s explicit pictures.