“You Want Me to Bark at Your Dog?” – IShowSpeed Barks at a Dog Inside a Pet Store Much to the Amusement of His Viewers

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr was recently seen shopping at a pet supplies store. However, the shopping experience turned bizarre when the streamer came across a fan who asked Speed to bark at his pet dog. For a brief context, IShowSpeed is currently one of the most popular YouTube live streamers worldwide. Interestingly, he is most famous for his eccentric behavior, love for football, craze for his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, and a distinct interest in barking.

The streamer’s latest livestream was different from his usual content as Speed documented his visit to a pet supplies store. It was while looking for dog food, that a fan of his pulled up asking if he could bark at his pet dog. Although the request was weird, Speed went along with what the man wanted as he asked, “You want me to bark at your dog?” Moments later, he inched closer to the fan’s pet dog and started barking at it. It was to everyone’s surprise that despite showing some interest in the beginning, just a couple of loud barks from the award-winning streamer got the dog frightened. He was seen pulling himself away from Speed as he continued shopping.

| WATCH: A random guy came up to Speed and asked him to bark at his dog pic.twitter.com/DAs3A099Ey — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 19, 2024

The meet and greet did not turn out to be the most pleasant for the dog but the dog’s owner and other people on the scene thoroughly enjoyed what the streamer does best. They were focused on Speed’s behavior and could be seen smiling and laughing in the background. The clip was further shared on social media and people thought that the incident was one of the funniest. At the same time, another Twitter claimed he felt really sad for the dog.

Tht what ws funny — mclovin (@spe95241) January 19, 2024

Why was IShowSpeed at the pet store?

As mentioned above, Speed’s recent livestream on YouTube was quite different from his usual content. He first visited a pet store and was seen looking at a wide array of puppies. Upon selecting a few to play with, he was directed towards a cubicle for him to spend some time with them one at a time. Subsequently, after playing with all of them, he adopted one of them and took it home. Thereafter, he made the official announcement of adopting his first dog on his official Twitter account by posting a picture of himself hugging his dog. However, much to everyone’s horror, Speed named his dog “N*gga”.

just adopted my first dog his name is n*gga❤️ pic.twitter.com/IlN87oAfk7 — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) January 19, 2024

It was for his newly bought dog that the streaming sensation had visited the supplies store. Other than being sidelined by the funny barking incident, he bought all the necessary supplies for his new pet including, toys, a dog bed, some dog food, treats, and more.

White people cant call him when he runs away — Bilal_2k (@bilalssk21) January 19, 2024

Sharing the same name so wholesome — SlipzisUgly (@slipperzhater) January 19, 2024

The new pet announcement on Twitter made his fans happy but they were shocked by the dog’s name. Fans were confused as to why Speed would choose such a derogatory term as a name. A commenter mentioned that there was no way a white person could call the dog even if it was running away. However, one of the users joked that it was wholesome for the streamer and his pet to share the same name. A few fans asked Speed if it had a nickname so it would be easier for people to call the dog.