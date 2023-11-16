IShowSpeed and xQc Break the Internet by Playing Fortnite Together, gives fans hilarious moments to talk about

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a popular content creator known for his bombastic personality, gaming, hilarious reactions, and IRL streams. However, after his unfortunate ban from the Twitch live-streaming platform, he had no choice but to join YouTube. Nevertheless, Speed’s exciting and funny streams and videos helped him achieve more than 21 million subscribers and an abundance of views on his channel.

Speed is also well known for his friendly relationships and healthy competition with most of his fellow streamers including Felix “xQc” Lengyel. IShowSpeed and xQc were recently seen playing Fortnite together and they were joined by seasoned Fortnite players Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson and Cody “Clix” Conrod.

Their collaboration turned out to be one of the most enjoyable streams in a while with some hysterically funny moments. Although Speed decided to play Fortnite with xQc, he could not understand half of what Felix was trying to say. This got Darren extremely frustrated midstream bringing out Speed’s outlandish reactions. Speed also proceeded to ask why he was speaking German, and further pleaded with xQc to just stop talking.

The Fortnite collaboration of four of the best gamers also turned out to be clumsier than what fans had expected. The team of four was lucky enough to compete against a single person in the 4v1 game of Fortnite. But Clix and Mongraal decided to kill themselves during the gameplay allowing Speed and xQc to win in a 2v1 battle. Yet, even in that situation, they almost managed to bungle the easy 2v1 making the chat go bonkers.

There were several other ridiculous moments including when xQc tried to speak French with Speed, and when the latter mocked xQc urging him to explain who Adept was. The viewers also had a good laugh when Speed proceeded to ask Felix if he was in love with an animal after he was told by the stream chat that Adept was a whale.

IShowSpeed and xQc Fortnite gaming collaboration captivates fans

Both IShowSpeed and xQc are known to be streamers with funny personalities. Moreover, even though their joining hands with fellow professionals Mongraal and Clix was unthought of, their fans surely had a field day. As a matter of fact, the stream turned out to be insanely enjoyable and gave several moments for the fans to reminisce about.

Since all four streamers and YouTubers are veterans of Fortnite, their fans expected gripping gameplay. Yet, although the stream turned out to be enjoyable, the expectations weren’t met as they did not win a single Fortnite match due to poor coordination.

Nevertheless, the online community celebrated the streaming collaboration between IShowSpeed and xQc. They insisted that they were a perfect match for each other and also asked for more from the duo. Although their fans did not get exactly what they wanted i.e. an insane Fortnite win, they enjoyed every bit of the stream.