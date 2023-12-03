“It’s Definitely Logged Out, Did I Get Banned? “ – IShowSpeed Dumbfounded After Learning He Is Potentially Banned From Fortnite

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is among the live streamers who were catapulted to prominence because of their spectacular gaming content. As a matter of fact, Speed gained millions of followers and hundreds and thousands of views previously on Twitch and now on YouTube just because of how he blended his gaming skills nicely with his eccentric personality and humorous content.

For any regular streamer, getting banned from one of their favorite games is a massive bump in their path. Unfortunately, something similar happened to Speed recently. While playing Fortnite, Darren got to see a blank screen before the game logged him out of his account. Moreover, even as Speed tried to recover from the confusion, one of his fans claimed the streamer was banned followed by a racist comment.

Although Darren has one of the most engaging communities in the streaming industry, it can get out of hand at times. The streaming sensation has tasted this poison before especially during the IShowMeat incident and recently for racism. Although the IShowMeat incident was a major black spot in Speed’s career, the repetitive hammering from the community led to his emotional breakdown on-stream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1702790323879956975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As a matter of fact, there were situations when the streamer had to call the police on people just to make sure his fans understood the seriousness of his mental health. Still, people from his community and random strangers continue to target Speed with insane racist comments.

IShowSpeed finds out he is potentially banned in Fortnite

Speed’s latest livestream on YouTube had a quick change in mood and atmosphere when the streamer’s PC displayed a blank screen in the midst of playing and enjoying the Fortnite event. While the streaming sensation remained confused about the incident, a viewer sent in a donation with a text which read, “Epic Games said you are f*cking banned now b*tch, thanks for your money, you f*cking black ni**er”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1731045794361335905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The statement freaked out and shocked Speed while he exclaimed “What!, It’s definitely logged out, What, Did I get banned?”. However, after breaking a sweat for quite some time and scrutinizing the situation thoroughly he came to find out that it was most probably a glitch that had happened to numerous people worldwide. Besides, Speed was even able to enter the game after multiple failed attempts.



Other than Darren having to stress out and deal with a probable ban on Fortnite, he was again forced to experience racism on-stream. This kind of situation is tough for any streamer to face as thoughtless racism can weigh heavy on people’s minds.

