“He is actually on the car” – IShowSpeed visits Scotland and is shocked to see the place flooded by his fans

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the leading content creators and live streamers on YouTube. With more than 20 million subscribers, he is known for his controversial yet exciting content. On a recent visit to Scotland, Speed was shocked to see flocks of fans flooding around his car and thereby had to face a very sticky situation.

IShowSpeed has streamed a lot of exciting content on YouTube in the past few weeks. His IRL streams from Japan went viral and did not stop with his return to America. Speed also had to face a weird situation when he accidentally flashed his privates on stream after his immediate return. Moreover. he has recently achieved an enormous milestone by hitting 20 million subscribers and winning the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy’s 2023.

Speed has always been up for traveling and streaming from different parts of the world. Let’s dive in to see how he was welcomed by his fans in Scotland.

Masses of fans welcome IShowSpeed to Scotland

IShowSpeed visited Scotland and arranged for a fans meet-and-greet on September 4, 2023. After having a blast at the meet-and-greet, Speed and his work partners were forced to return to the car owing to a mobbing situation. But his car was immediately surrounded by his fans with them tapping and banging on the car and windows.

Speed was in shock to see all his fans excited to meet him and click some pictures. Some people were successful in opening the car door. One of Speed’s companions closes the door and asks the driver to lock the doors. As soon as the car pulls out, the people start running alongside the car. Speed says “This is Scotland chat, Scotland is a hell of f**king lit”.

Moments later, they see young guys climbing the moving car from the back. One of the associates informs the driver to be careful since there were people standing on top of the car. Speed immediately exclaims in shock “They are on the f**king car, Oh my God, Holy s**t”. He continues by saying that his fans from Scotland were lit and he did not know Scotland was going to be this incredible.

Speed tells his cameraman to film his young fans running behind the car even after the car picked up some speed. Naturally, the online community was convinced of his icon status and was shocked about the influence Speed has over the world. Well, here is what they had to say.

IShowSpeed’s captivating tour to Japan

Speed visited Japan in the month of July 2023 and provided his fans with some incredible content. He started by hiring a girlfriend in Japan from a popular service to accompany him and have fun on stream. Moreover, he attended the PSG vs. Al-Nassr FC match in Japan where he got to meet celebrities like Neymar and Kim Kardashian.

However, the Japan tour did not end well as Speed began suffering from severe cluster headaches. He was eventually admitted to the hospital for a couple of days before coming back to the United States.

