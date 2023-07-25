“Are you not a Ronaldo fan?” – IShowSpeed meets Kim Kardashian and her kids at PSG vs Al-Nassr FC

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is among the most popular YouTubers and live streamers. People this populous often get to meet other top-tier celebrities, and that is what happened to IShowSpeed. He got to meet and talk long with Kim Kardashian and her kids at PSG vs. Al-Nassr FC match.

IShowSpeed started his YouTube channel early in 2016, and today he has almost 19 million followers. Being popular, he has got the chance to meet various celebrities, which previously included Ronaldo and various other rappers and football stars.

It was very recently that he met Kim Kardashian and her kids at PSG vs Al-Nassr FC match. He did indulge in an interesting conversation with them. So let’s dive in to see what they spoke about and how netizens reacted to their conversation.

IshowSpeed meets Kim Kardashian and her kids at PSG vs. Al-Nassr FC match

IShowSpeed was at the PSG vs. Al-Nassr FC match supporting Ronaldo, being the biggest fan himself. He later spotted Kim Kardashian and her kids at the stadium. He immediately moves forward and approaches them. Kim Kardashian and her kids were excited to see IShowSpeed.

Kim Kardashian asks her kids to say hi to IShowSpeed. He asks Saint why he wore a PSG t-shirt and if he was not a Ronaldo fan. Saint is quick to respond that Ronaldo was the GOAT. So IShowSpeed tells him to wear the Ronaldo jersey instead.

Kim Kardashian explains that Saint will meet Neymar first and then put on the Ronaldo jersey while meeting him. IShowSpeed questions Saint if he likes Messi or Ronaldo, and he answers Ronaldo immediately. Speed asks the same of Kim Kardashian, but her answer was simply “Both.” She did not take sides, being a famous personality.

IShowSpeed is informed that the kids like him more than Messi and Ronaldo. So he proceeds to give a hug to both her kids. Kim Kardashian took a picture of her kids with IShowSpeed and uploaded it to her Instagram story.

IShowSpeed asks her kids to bark, and they proceed to do so, but Kim Kardashian ultimately declines to do so. Here is what the online community had to say about IShowSpeed meeting Kim Kardashian and her kids.

