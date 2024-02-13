IShowSpeed Back in Brazil: Streamer Astonishes Fans by Vlogging Live From the Brazilian Carnival

Fans were in for a pleasant surprise as they did not expect Darren “IShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr. to travel to Brazil and stream live from the Brazilian carnival. One of the most celebrated live streamers of present times, IShowSpeed is primarily known for his eccentric behavior and hilarious reactions. However, Speed has also taken to streaming his trips around the world, and fans recently speculated that he was in Brazil



Advertisement

The speculations grew stronger when the streaming sensation posted an Instagram story showing him getting his hair done. He had pinned the location in the story to be Brazil, and this served as an innocuous hint for the surprise that soon followed. Shortly after sharing the story online, IShowSpeed announced that he would be coming live on stream and fans were amazed to see him attending the colorful Brazilian Carnival.

Several people from the carnival crowd instantly recognized Speed and wanted to click pictures with him. However, the YouTube streamer had other plans as he tried his best to win over some Brazillian girls. Naturally, Speed’s interactions were quite hilarious since the language barrier stopped him from communicating freely.



Advertisement

A while later, Speed attracted a huge crowd when he showed off his dance moves in front of a live DJ. He even attempted to pull off a few stunts including a backflip. The people in charge soon noticed his dynamic energy and he was invited to the main stage where he sang and danced to his heart’s content. Speed even used the space to meet some locals and take some pictures with them.



IShowSpeed has a pretty close relationship with Brazil

To understand Speed’s relationship with Brazil, one must be aware of his love for soccer. Since the country is quite passionate about the sport, the streamer felt an instant connection to the Latin American people. Interestingly, this is the second time this year that Speed has visited the country.

Speed started his previous tour with a tour of the Favelas where he fell victim to a fake kidnapping prank. Moreover, the people of Brazil welcomed him with open arms and Speed soon fell in love with the country. He subsequently attended the Brazil soccer team training, met Ronaldo Nazario, and even had a spar with fellow content creator Luva de Pedreiro. Furthermore, Speed also linked up with a famous Brazilian music producer for a freestyle session, and it was quite apparent that he had a wonderful time in the country.

