“I am coming to India” – IShowSpeed announces on stream that he will be visiting India very soon

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is counted as one of the top YouTube live streamers in the world. He has more than 20 million followers on YouTube and is currently one of the most viral personalities on the internet owing to his exciting content that sometimes turns out to be controversial. Incidentally, Speed, during his recent live vlog from Scotland announced that he will be visiting India very soon.

IShowSpeed has been providing viral content since his visit to Japan a month ago. He started his journey in Japan by hiring a girlfriend and in later got to meet top-tier celebrities including Kim Kardashian. Following his return from Japan, Speed accidentally flashed his privates on stream thereby earning the moniker IShowMeat. Still, August ended on a high for the streamer, as he hit the 20 million subscribers mark and won the Variety Streamer of the Year award in the Streamys 2023.

His visit to Japan sparked in him an interest to explore the entire Asian continent. Let’s dive in to see when IShowSpeed has planned to visit India.

IShowSpeed has made plans to visit India very soon

IShowSpeed is currently in Scotland and he live-streamed his experience on September 4, 2023. He had organized a meet-and-greet for his fans In Scotland but things took a turn when he started getting mobbed by masses of fans. Speed amazed to see how his fans in Scotland were so hyped to meet him, but he was forced to get back because of safety issues.

While traveling in his car in Scotland, the chat asked him if he had plans to visit India any time soon. Speed immediately replies “I am coming to India, I am going to India”. He later adds that he already has a confirmed date of when he will be visiting India. But unfortunately, he chose not to reveal the date in advance.



Still, the streamer seemed intent on dropping a hunt when he thought for a while and said, “Um, what is a good hint I can tell?”. One of his work partners says “The month ends with an R”. Speed agrees and states that was a very good hint. He finally adds “The month ends with an R, and that is when I am going to India”.

Now the exact month of Speed visiting India is still a complete mystery. The clip of his announcement was uploaded on X (Twitter) and Twitter users were all excited to see him visit India. This is what they had to say.

IShowSpeed loves exploring the world

Although IShowSpeed is well-known for his gaming and reaction content on YouTube. But he also loves exploring different countries every few months. He has been to Portugal, Turkey, UAE, England, Japan, and currently is in Scotland. In fact, Speed even organized a meet-and-greet in Scotland on September 4, 2023, and streamed his entire experience.

Although the event was initially a massive success things took a dark turn pretty soon. A mass of fans mobbed him around so he and his entire team were forced to get back to their car. Speed was shocked by the energy of his Scotland fans while they tapped, banged, and tried to get into his car.

