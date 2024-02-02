“He Went Fake for the Views” – Vitaly Lashes Out N3on and Sneako

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy went full-on berzerk about Rangesh “N3on” Mutama during a recent on-stream conversation with Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy. While N3on is currently going through a hard phase after a tough breakup with his ex, Samantha Frank, Vitaly seemed solely concerned about his feud with the Kick streamer.



Advertisement

Recently, Vitaly collaborated with Sneako, a fellow streamer and a close friend of N3on for a live stream. As expected, amidst multiple topics, Vitaly dragged in N3on and asked if Sneako was helping him recover from the breakup. While Sneako tried answering his questions, Vitaly went on the offense and asked if he was faking all these situations just to collect views and clout. The Rumble streamer was smart to answer appropriately, as he stated, “Well, I am trying to get him on the straight path. What were you doing when 19?” Vitaly responded, “Blowing up YouTube,” and Sneako cross-answered, “He is blowing up streaming.”

Vitaly goes OFF on Neon & Sneako and calls out Neon for faking content pic.twitter.com/DPEISLNgTa — Kick Clips (@kick_clips) February 2, 2024

Advertisement

Within moments, the stream took an unexpected turn as Vitaly took it upon himself inappropriate jokes about N3on, his physique, and his health. However, Sneako tried ending the mockery through a smart reply claiming he was not N3on’s doctor.



The Vitaly N3on saga now extends to Sneako

Naturally, Vitaly was not fond of Sneako’s allegiance to N3on. The former YouTuber went on to insult the streamer and question their friendship claiming, “You never ask, I thought you are his friend, that’s what a real friend would ask.”

Vitaly has been having massive issues with N3on and his ex-girlfriend for the past month. The whole issue originated after Sam Frank spit on Vitaly’s face after an altercation. Vitaly immediately posed a complaint with the police, but didn’t stop there and kept on humiliating the couple. Besides, now that N3on’s relationship is broken, Vitaly is on the path to humiliate him in front of everyone.

Why am I catching drug strays lol — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) February 2, 2024

yeah see this why Vitaly is a goat he too quick with it, Sneako cant even answer him without exposing him self for being a fake friend to N3on — Kick Highlights Central (@Kick_Highlights) February 2, 2024

Advertisement

Bradley Martyn was the first to comment as he was dragged into the humiliation. The fitness guru asked, “Why am I catching drug strays lol.” Netizens were proud of Vitaly, they called him the GOAT and claimed he could smoke the current generation streamers without any massive effort. They pointed out how Sneako was not able to provide any answers without exposing himself as a fake friend.