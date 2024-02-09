Sneako and Vitaly Caught Being Misogynistic to a Waitress

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy broke massive boundaries of content creation during their recent stream. The duo had visited a restaurant while Vitaly was deliberately misogynistic towards the hard-working waitress. Although the restaurant they were in allowed such conversations, live streamers are expected to stay within a certain threshold when it comes to allowing bizarre moments in content creation.

For better understanding, both Sneako and Vitaly are among the most controversial live streamers and YouTubers in the streaming community. This time Sneako had organized a collaboration stream with Vitaly. He had made arrangements to have a dining experience at “D*ck’s Last Resort”.

It is important to note that this restaurant and bar chain is spread across the USA, and has been built to provide an obnoxious dining experience. This dining chain is nick-named “The Rudest Restaurant in the US”. In short, workers and customers are expected to be rude towards each other to complete the experience.

However, as expected from the YouTube prankster, he had forgotten the limits of live streaming. Vitaly went way too far when speaking to one of the waitresses at the restaurant. He was seen making ill-mannered comments toward the lady which soon turned way too misogynistic. The YouTuber mentioned how the lady needs to remember she was serving a “King.” Moments later, the waitress went along with the vibe as she threw napkins and cutleries from atop Vitaly’s head. On the contrary, Sneako just went in support of the verbal abuse, laughing and eating his food.

Did Vitaly and Sneako go too far with this?

Live streaming is currently one of the most viral types of entertainment around the world preferred by several content creators. However, it is important to note that a huge portion of the viewers of popular creators tend to be children and teenagers. Therefore, it is important to maintain a certain decorum when it comes to live broadcasting. It is natural that in the heat of the moment, some words blurt out. But the restraint must exist. Neither Sneako nor Vitaly showed a shred of it.

While Sneako and Vitaly definitely went way too far during their recent Rumble livestream at D*ck’s Last Resort. The online community showed disgust towards the clip. Twitter users did not expect the YouTuber would go to so far. People claimed they had lost very little respect for Sneako and Vitaly. On the other hand, people also took the clip as a source of laughter. Commenters claimed Vitaly was ruthless, had turned up the heat, and defeated the waitress in the battle way too easily.