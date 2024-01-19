“We Are Catching a Predator Live” Vitaly Attempts to Catfish and Catch an Alleged Child Predator on Stream

Vitaly “Vitalyzdtv” Zdorovetskiy, in his latest livestream, attempted to catfish and catch an alleged child predator inside a supermarket. For a brief context, Vitaly is a very popular YouTuber known for his prank videos and he entered the world of live-streaming a while back. Recently, he has been ranking consistently on the trending lists, especially after his feud with Samantha “Sam” Frank and Rangesh “N3on” Mutama.

Advertisement

Recently Vitaly planned to catfish and catch a couple of alleged child predators from his city. To make the attempt fruitful, he had asked one of his crew mates to use a fake number and text a guy while posing as a 15-year-old. They then talked about meeting at a supermarket, which is where Vitaly planned to ambush the alleged predator. However, the situation went awry as the suspect made a run for the exit the moment he saw Vitaly.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1748180616946896919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Vitaly is quite well known for his strength and he physically restrained the accused before pinning him to the ground. Although the alleged predator tried all possible options to free himself, his attempts were in vain. Subsequently, the crew member attempted to reveal the guy’s identity, but he instead blamed the boy for catfishing him as a 19-year-old claiming it was a complete setup.



Eventually, Vitaly pilled the accused outside the supermarket and tried to call the police to hand him over. However, random people on the scene did not understand the situation and finally helped the alleged child predator to escape. The online community was shocked to see people standing in support of an accused and a commenter questioned why people would press someone finally attempting to clean up the streets.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RackiRMA/status/1748186124973994286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The people on the scene surprisingly supported the alleged predator

Although Vitaly had the accused pinned outside the supermarket, the people on the scene objected to the violence. They wanted Vitaly to let go of the man immediately, and even though the YouTube sensation and his crew mate tried their best to clarify the situation, they refused to budge. Vitaly even tried explaining how they could wait for the police to show up and let them decide, but a lady stated, “Get off him now!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1748181894556983568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As soon as the accused found an opportunity, he tried to escape but was pushed to the ground a second time. However, this time, a random guy blocked Vitaly from approaching the target and instead chose to attack him. The YouTuber and his team were shocked by the response from the people on the scene, as they were forced to flee while the accused went scot-free.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kick_clips/status/1748200984826839274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although the first attempt was not fruitful, Vitaly and his crew managed to successfully get hold of a couple of other alleged predators using the same catfishing method. While the second accused was handed over to the police for trial, the third accused was surrounded, made to kneel, and forced to bark on-stream. Interestingly, when the accused refused to bark Vitaly threatened him stating, “Okay then we are getting you arrested by the cops, careful or we got them…bark louder, look at the camera.”