“I always get picked on at school” – IShowSpeed gets emotional after knowing his brother Jamal is bullied for being fat and for the IShowMeat incident

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. started live streaming and creating content on YouTube at a very young age. Today, he is one of the most celebrated live streamers and YouTubers with more than 20 million subscribers on his channel. IShowSpeed was recently seen to get emotional after his younger brother, Jamal explained that he is a target for bullying in school.

Speed stays very close to both his mother and father. Although they split up multiple years before, Speed stays with his mother and stays in close touch with his father. He also features his parents on his live streams when possible and recently helped his father achieve 100k followers on his YouTube channel.

IShowSpeed is very close and supportive of his younger brother Jamal. Speed has been featuring him in his content for a long time. Let’s dive in to see what IShowSpeed has to say about Jamal being bullied in school.

IShowSpeed gets emotional after learning Jamal is bullied at school

IShowSpeed recently organized a live stream that featured his younger brother Jamal. Speed and Jamal had a bro talk on stream, and Jamal explained his school situation to Darren. Jamal accepted that he is very fat and said that he goes to school every single day and gets picked on for being fat. He also added that he goes to school ashamed of being IShowSpeed’s brother because of the IShowMeat incident.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1705364152074543611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to Jamal, he also gets bullied at school because of the IShowMeat situation. Speed understood the tough spot his younger brother was going through because of him and apologized for his doings. Speed explained that everything he does is for him and his family but Jamal added that every situation has outcomes. He gets bullied as an outcome of being fat and being Speed’s brother.

Jamal looked at Darren and felt like he was about to laugh and stated “I feel like you are about to laugh, alright I see how it is”. Speed said that he was not going to laugh but his younger brother was ready to accept so Speed shouted “I am not about to f**king laugh, I am about to cry, I am deada**, I am not playing bro”. He also added that he never knew anything and Jamal’s tough situation hurt him. He asked Jamal to always tell him stuff like that.

IShowSpeed asked, “Is that how you are really getting treated, bro?” Jamal accepted his situation and exclaimed that no boys mix with him and no girls talk to him just because he is fat. The online community was very touched about the situation. They stated that no one deserved to be bullied for any cause. A commenter also added that these are the costs of being an influencer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bigxoidy/status/1705367808014750135?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Prolificary/status/1705364223130259495?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HellboundHAHA/status/1705364411756724726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TapinSapien/status/1705446547641582004?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed gets a kid suspended from school

IShowSpeed’s actions get himself, his family, and his fans in trouble all the time. Jamal getting bullied in school for the IShowSpeed situation was not the only problem. Speed recently called one of his fan’s school teachers pretended to be his father, and called her a b**ch. This angered the teacher which resulted in getting the kid suspended from the school.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpeedUpdates1/status/1705006016868282489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Darren later spoke to the fan’s mother and tried to smooth things out. He proceeded to send $500 via Cash App to the fan’s mother explaining that he wanted to help relieve some stress out of her body. Nothing to be surprised by, Speed also rizzed up his mother calling her beautiful and stating that he has had his eyes on her for a couple of months.

IShowSpeed's IShowMeat incident shocked the world and became a hot topic in just a couple of hours.