Did IShowSpeed Break His Tooth After Attempting the Corn on a Drill Challenge?

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. decided to try out the Corn on a Drill challenge on his recent YouTube livestream. IShowSpeed, other than being a gaming, reaction, and IRL streamer always remains on foot to try out insane challenges and tricks on-stream. Some of his previous challenge shows include the Coke and Mentos Challenge, Death Nut Challenge, Vacuum Challenge, and Kylie Lip Challenge.

His recent livestream upload on his Live Speedy YouTube channel turned out to be the Corn on a Drill challenge. In this dangerous challenge, the person is dared to eat an entire corn from the cob while one end of the corn is stuck to a power drill and spun on the person’s teeth. Luckily, the streaming sensation decided to use boiled corn. Some of his initial attempts to effectively eat the corn were unsuccessful because he used the wrong technique.

Once he got a grasp on the trick to complete the challenge, the streamer attempt turned out partially successful. However, there was a sudden twist to the story when Speed suddenly grabbed his mouth, squealed, and insisted he had broken his tooth. He was also seen confused and frustrated running to the bathroom and back after the challenge went wrong. Naturally, people knowing the risks involved in the challenge, believed him instantly.

Luckily and as expected from the YouTube streamer, it was just a prank. He finally revealed on camera that he did not break a tooth while attempting the challenge. Furthermore, not satisfied with only him attempting the challenge, he urged his cameraman Slipz to do it as well. To add more excitement, Slipz tried out the challenge on a raw/unboiled corn with Speed guiding him through the tricks.

Fans ask YouTube to ban such dangerous content

It is important to note that the Corn on a Drill challenge is not something new. It was first attempted in 2012, and thereafter several people have attempted it on the internet including popular celebrities like Jason Derulo. However, the challenge has been confirmed to be incredibly dangerous. There are several risks involved including losing a tooth, getting hair stuck to the drill, and even worse being ripped off. People can unfortunately find a complete compilation of how this dangerous challenge could lead to severe injuries.

Now after IShowSpeed attempted the challenge on-stream, fans are seriously concerned. It is not only that Speed keeps encouraging dangerous acts but a major portion of his fanbase comprises youngsters who can get easily influenced. Keeping that in mind youngsters could follow Speed and perform the challenge themselves and cause severe injuries or even lead to a life risk to younger people, fans asked YouTube to ban such dangerous content.