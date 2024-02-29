“Be the Alpha Not the Beta” – IShowSpeed Gives Advice on How to Be an Alpha in Life

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr’s regular Fortnite gaming stream turned into an advisory session when he decided to stop and give advice on how to be an alpha in life. IShowSpeed is one of the top-rated YouTuber streamers in the industry and has achieved some big heights professionally. He had earned fame, respect, and money at only 19 years of age and already proved himself to be an alpha in his life according to him.

His recent YouTube stream majorly comprised of Fortnite gaming apart from the usual. He was seen playing in a 1v1 Fortnite match against a young Twitch streamer from Sweden. Although Speed is well-known for his gaming skills, the kid unfortunately destroyed him. Not to be underestimated, Speed’s face-off claims himself to be a Fortnite pro on Twitch. Naturally, his losing a match against a kid made him a target of mockery.

Completely fed up with people mocking him, he went on to provide a piece of advice to his viewers. The streaming sensation wanted people to be the alpha in their lives and not the beta. He wanted his viewers to change their way of presenting themselves and claimed that would help them become the alpha. He stated, “Life is a new stature, be the alpha, not the beta… be a new man, don’t be a beta anymore. Become an alpha.” He wanted his fans to take him as an example and not end up like him where random kids would make a mockery. Moments later, he let out his frustration shouting in his chair. He shouted, “I don’t give a f**k, who are you all talking to godd**nit.”

IShowSpeed fails a 5th-grade quiz in the same stream

Unfortunately, there was more embarrassment waiting for him in the same livestream. The award-winning streamer proceeded to take up a 5th-grade quiz game to prove his intelligence. It was a shock to everyone that he failed to answer a simple maths question. The question was, “True or false – Twenty plus twenty is more than thirty plus twelve.” Just after a moment of calculation, he went on to answer true which obviously turned out to be wrong.

IShowSpeed ended up getting mocked by a kids’ game. After the final results, the game announced, “Unfortunately, you are not smarter than a 5th-grader.” The statement got the streamer infuriated and forced him to showcase his usual over-the-top behavior. He spitted out slurs and wanted the game to start all over again.

The online community was convinced that the streamer had to work on his intelligence. However, a few understood how he was acting up just to entertain his viewers. People have previously agreed to the fact that IShowSpeed was not a foolish person in real life. If that were so, he could not have become a millionaire streaming and gaming star building his empire at just 19 years of age.