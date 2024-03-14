“I’m Gonna Have to Go With Duke Dennis” – IShowSpeed Claims Martin Luther King Jr Was Influenced by Duke Dennis

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. left his viewers shocked when a fan asked him to choose between Duke Dennis and Martin Luther King Jr. IShowSpeed or Speed is a highly celebrated YouTube streamer who became famous because of his eccentric behavior and over-the-top reactions. Similarly, his answer to a recent question almost sparked a serious controversy.

During Speed’s recent YouTube livestream, he was asked to give his opinion on who impacted America the most. The options provided were pretty interesting. He had to choose between Duke Dennis and Martin Luther King Jr. Duke Dennis is one of the primary members of the popular AMP content group and a social media star known for his NBA 2k and other gaming content. On the other hand, Martin Luther King Jr. requires no introduction as he is known for spearheading the 1960s American Civil Rights Movement.

As expected, The YouTube sensation knowingly made a controversial choice. He stated,

“I’m gonna have to go with Duke Dennis.”

Although whatever Speed said sounded gibberish, he even tried to explain his choice. The streamer insisted that Duke Dennis was an advisor for the confederate and his acts and statements majorly influenced Martin Luther King Jr. The 19-year-old tried to keep a straight face despite his comic nonsense and stated, “Duke Dennis has been around for a long time, since the 1970s bro and that is when Martin Luther King Jr. was born. So he has been around.”

Fans believe IShowSpeed was joking about his choice

Although it seems like Speed was joking when he chose Duke Dennis over Martin Luther King Jr, it took fans quite some time to comprehend what the streamer was saying. The video clip was uploaded by DramaAlert on X (Twitter), while the online community came up with mixed responses.

Initially, people were confused about Speed’s choices. Fans asked if the YouTuber was falling off and proceeded to bad-mouth him. Keeping in mind, the importance of the American activist, another commenter was pretty straightforward in stating that Speed should be ashamed of himself. They also insisted that Martin Luther King Jr. impacted many lives and brought a revolution, and it was disrespectful of Speed to joke about such a personality.



Eventually, fans were able to realize that the 19-year-old’s answer was a joke. People later claimed he was just fooling around and chose Duke Dennis to start a controversy. Surprisingly, fans went along with the joke. A commenter insisted that the “I Have a Dream” speech by Duke Dennis (originally by Martin Luther King Jr.) had a huge impact on the world while another person called Duke the glorious king.