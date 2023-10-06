“I am going to break this predator” – Logan Paul is confident about destroying Dillon Danis at their October 14th boxing fight

Logan Paul is considered to be one of the stars on YouTube who started his social media career by creating vines. Other than social media he is also a professional wrestler, boxer, and businessman, and he does have an upcoming boxing fight against Dillon Danis on October 14, 2023. Logan Paul was seen to be extremely confident about his victory over Dillon Danis in a recent interview.

The official announcement of the boxing fight was made a while ago and Dillon Danis used the time to troll and harass Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal in the build-up to their fight. His uncontrollable online harassing behavior forced Nina to step up and file a massive lawsuit against Dillon Danis. She has also demanded a restraining order as well as prison time for Dillon.

Logan Paul spoke in support of his fiancee during the DAZN face-off interview stating that he will make sure to knock him out in the fight. Let’s dive in to understand how Logan promised to break Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul promises to destroy Dillon Danis on October 14, 2023

Logan Paul recently stated on Jake Paul’s podcast that he was going to shower multiple other lawsuits on Dillon Danis. But Dillon Danis has always been against the lawsuits and has often stated that he was out of the boxing fight if the lawsuits were given priority.

Logan Paul stated on Twitter that Dillon Danis was just fooling around people about pulling out of the fight. According to him, Dillon Danis would not be able to work with any other fighter, fight organization, or legit brand if he were to withdraw from this fight because he would be called an unreliable liar by everyone.

The YouTube star added that it would be an absolute embarrassment for Dillon Danis if he would p*ssy out against him. Logan called Dillon a “Predator” and promised he would make sure to break him physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially. He expressed his thoughts using strong words and wrote “This isn’t about just winning the fight, I am going to destroy his entire life”.

The Prime co-founder concluded the Twitter statement by stating that he does not care about who shows up on October 14, 2023, what matters to him is that he will knock out the man standing across from him.

The online community and Logan Paul’s fans are in complete support of Logan destroying Dillon Danis on the battle day. A Twitter user commented that either Dillon was going to pull out of the fight or Logan would knock him out in the first round. While another person commented that Dillon will be regretting taking sh*t about Logan’s fiancee after he gets knocked out in the fight.

Dillon Danis assures Logan’s lawsuits are wrong moves

Dillon Danis never had a second thought other than winning against Logan Paul in the upcoming match. The MMA superstar also claimed in the Flagrant interview that Logan making the wrong move by filing lawsuits against him. According to Dillon, Logan was the first fighter in history to file lawsuits in the midst of fight promotions.

Dillon claimed that Logan did not understand that he had been helping out making a ton of money and assured that Logan Paul would be thanking him in the future.