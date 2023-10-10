Logan Paul lashes out at Brendan Schaub for instructing him not to file lawsuits against Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is considered to be the star kid of YouTube. He started his career by creating Vine videos and later jumped to YouTube where he was able to make a name for himself as a content creator. Moreover, the former streamer has earned much fame as a boxer, wrestler, podcast host, Vlogger, and businessman. Recently, Logan Paul lashed out at Brendan Schaub for instructing him not to file any lawsuits against Dillon Danis.

The official announcement of an official exhibition boxing fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was announced a while back. But Dillon proceeded to troll, online bully, and harass Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal on Twitter in the build-up to the fight. This forced Nina to file a lawsuit against Dillon seeking a restraining order and prison time.

Logan Paul found Brendan supportive of the lawsuit when he told Brendan about the ongoing situation a couple of weeks back. Now, he has turned his back on Logan approaching him from a different angle.

Logan Paul lashes at Brendan Schaub on Twitter

Dillon Danis continued to online troll and harass Nina Agdal and did not stop after several warnings from Logan Paul and multiple other personalities. So Nina Agdla was left with no choice but to legally sue Dillon Danis under federal law. Logan Paul was in complete support of his fiancee and has spoken out about the situation on multiple interviews and podcasts.

Logan Paul himself stated on Jake Paul’s podcast that there were multiple other lawsuits waiting to hit Dillon Danis. Brendan Schaub recently reacted to Logan’s statements and wrote on X (Twitter) “This bums me out, First rule of fight club, Don’t sue another fighter building the fight”. Brendan’s reaction displeased Logan and got him to expose his previous behavior.

According to Logan Paul, he had personally contacted and sent Nina’s lawsuit details to Brendan previously. Brendan reacted to the lawsuit by stating “Oh Jesus, did not know that, not cool”. Logan Paul further explained that the promotions had gone too far from the fight and called out Brendan for talking like a referee and talking about fight club rules.

The YouTube star also informed that suing Dillon was not an action taken by him but by his fiancee, Nina. He wrote, “The lawsuit is her choice and I fully support her”. Logan proceeded to call people a delusional twat who was not able to understand that Nina was standing up for herself and trying to get hold of a predator for breaking the law. Logan Paul concluded by claiming he would break Dillon’s face in front of millions and ruin his life.

One of Logan’s fans wanted him to be a professional and not make offensive comments while another person wanted to see Logan Paul and Brendan Schaub fight. Here is what they had to say.

Nina Agdal files a massive lawsuit against Dillon Danis

Although Logan Paul has mentioned suing Dillon Danis with multiple lawsuits, Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal was the first to take the huge step forward. Nina sued Dillon Danis under the federal revenge p*rn statute of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act for posting non-consensual pictures of her under a campaign of cyber harassment and bullying. She also sought a restraining order and prison time for Dillon.

Dillon Danis had a shocking response to Nina’s lawsuits and stated on his Twitter page that this was not going to stop him. He also proceeded to call Nina, Karen Agdal, and multiple other names.