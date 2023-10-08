“I am not a big fan of it” – xQc reviews Drake’s new album “For All The Dogs”

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is a pretty popular live streamer. However, you might be surprised to know that he started his career as a professional Overwatch player before eventually shifting to live-streaming gaming content on Twitch. Recently, xQc reviewed Drake’s new album “For All The Dogs” which he claimed was not his favorite.

Advertisement

xQc is known to stream on both Twitch and Kick live streaming platforms where he has almost 12 million and 556k followers respectively. Although he started out with gaming content, he currently does a lot of reaction content as well. Interestingly, Felix is also someone who has been very into gambling streams. He revealed that he had won over $5 million on an online gambling game but then swore not to gamble anymore.

On the other hand, Drake is an influential rapper and musician well known for his songs in the music industry. He has released a new album named “For All The Dogs” in October 2023. Let’s dive in to know what xQc thinks about Drake’s new album.

Advertisement

xQc reviews Drake’s new album “For All The Dogs”

Drake’s new album named “For All The Dogs” has been a hot topic since the day of its release. Multiple popular personalities including streamers, content creators, and podcasters have been reviewing his album. After Felix had heard Drake’s new songs, he finally decided to give his review of the album. But it was not what everyone had expected.

xQc had found out a lot of issues with the album. He explained that the songs were a little slow and one-dimensional. Felix also added that the songs did not create a vibe and stated “The vibe is like into one way and really does not get anywhere”. According to the streaming star most of the songs were all around the place and also stated “A lot of them feels like just sub-tweets put in a song”.

Felix added to the review that there were definitely a few good hits and songs which were kind of special but most of them were not remarkable. He said the album was barely good overall but he was personally not a big fan of it. The professional gamer even decided to add a few positive points about the album and stated “The production is good though, and some of the beats are good”.

Drake has not given any response to the criticisms yet but xQc’s fans were pretty active and gave their thoughts about the album. Most of his fans accepted what xQc had said and stated that they were not happy with the album. People mentioned that they missed the old Drake while a person commented that Drake was completely overrated.

Advertisement

People are disappointed at Drake’s new album

Most people around the world including popular personalities have had mixed responses to Drake’s new album “For All The Dogs”. Other than xQc, Joe Budden had spoken about the album on his podcast “The Joe Budden Podcast,” where he criticized it thoroughly.

According to Joe Budden, Drake was hanging around with kids and was also rapping for those kids. Joe wanted Drake to rap for people of his own age. He specified that he did not care about Drake hanging out with Kai Cenat and asked him to get away from them. Moreover, towards the end of the podcast, he stated, “I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mosthiphop/status/1710751736552358059?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Drake was not happy about Joe’s criticisms and responded by instructing artists not to listen to what Joe Budden was saying. Drake mentioned that Joe Budden was a failure in the industry and a quitter giving out opinions. He also added that no one remembered Joe for his work and Drake was sure that no one had even saved his number. The music star concluded by stating “I own a 767 and he owns a modest house and flies first class on special occasions”.