Amidst all the chaos, xQc might have lost his main gmail ID while YouTube unbans his channel

Felix “xQc” Lengyel, although being a celebrated live streamer in the industry is no stranger to controversies and chaos over his streaming platforms and YouTube. It was just a day back that his main YouTube channel “xQc” was banned on the platform reason being multiple copyright infringements reported by third parties.

The streamer thereby announced that it was nothing to be alarmed about since he had made counterclaims that were taking a while to act up. Although the community was broken by the news, xQc’s words turned out to be true when his main YouTube channel was unbanned today.

He addressed the reasons behind the temporary ban on his recent stream. Based on xQc’s words, he had reacted to a Tom Scott video which contained another YouTube video but a random person not associated with either of the two videos used by Felix proceeded to fake claim a strike explaining one of the videos was owned by him.

The streaming sensation further explained how he had made counterclaims regarding the fake claim which took a while to kick in thereby resulting in a temporary ban. But this was not the end of chaos for xQc.

Is xQc’s main Gmail ID banned?

During xQc’s latest stream, the streamer upon suddenly realizing his channel is back tried opening his YouTube channel stats. But it turned out to be stressful when he was not able to access YouTube properly. His drop-down tab on YouTube for Gmail ID did not load and open, while his YouTube page showed a message stating “Something went wrong” further raising the question if his main Gmail ID got banned.

Upon reloading his YouTube browser page after a few seconds, he was logged out of his account. xQc was shocked to see YouTube showing him the cookie consent tab and further usage instructions. This could have been a simple glitch but made xQc speculate if his main account was banned.