Can xQc Snowboard and Other FAQs About the Popular Canadian Streamer

Recently, a clip of Felix “xQc” Lengyel showing off his snowboarding skills on Adin David Ross’s overnight mall stream has gone viral. Adin Ross recently collaborated with xQc and his entire SSB group on a stream where he stayed the night at the American Dream Mall in New York. Since the complex comprises an indoor amusement park, they decided to try out the facilities to keep them entertained.

Advertisement

One such activity included a snowboarding ranch where the entire group tried to learn snowboarding. Surprisingly, xQc appeared quite experienced in the sport as he wasted no opportunity to show off his skills. His fans were dazzled with what the streamer had to offer and this viral clip made them question whether the gaming streamer has pursued the sport in the past.

Can xQc snowboard?

Yes, xQc does know how to snowboard. His recent viral clip from Adin Ross’s overnight mall stream proves he has the skills to pursue the sport. One of the many activities Adin, the SSB group, and xQc went on to try in the American Dream Mall stream turned out to be snowboarding. They were accompanied by professionals, who taught the group members how to snowboard. However, xQc proved he had a lot more experience than others.



Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1762292502122438953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Adin Ross had to be partnered by a guide and still hit the ground multiple times, xQc slid down the snowy slope elegantly while even showing off a few tricks. In fact, it is quite natural for xQc to be good at snowboarding since he hails from Quebec, Canada. The city is known to have six long months of winter with frequent snowfall. This makes the city a hub for snowboarders and skiing enthusiasts. Hence, xQc might have been snowboarding from his childhood.

Was xQc a professional athlete?

While xQc has been seen snowboarding and skiing on-stream a few times, he does not pursue the sport professionally. He chose gaming as his profession at a very young age and started his career as a professional Overwatch esports athlete. Today, he is a professional gamer, live streamer, and content creator with a massive following on Twitch, Kick, and various social media platforms.

How tall is xQc?

Felix Lengyel, popularly known by his alias xQc is known to be a pretty tall guy. Based on sources, he stands at a height of 6’2” tall or 188 cm.

Is xQc dating someone at present?

No, xQc is not dating anyone at present. However, he has been in multiple relationships in the past. Some of his more talked about relationships, include Samantha “AdeptTheBest” Lopez, Francine “Fran” Vo, and Kayla “Nyyxxii”. The streamer’s relationship and eventual breakup with with Adept is pretty infamous because of the controversies and court cases related to it.



Advertisement

What kind of content does xQc make?

xQc started his career as a professional gamer known for his immense skills in Overwatch. However, with time, he switched to live streaming which catapulted him into prominence. To this day, xQc continues uploading gaming content on both Twitch and Kick. However, he has also explored other content spheres, including reactions, commentary, reviews, and gambling.

