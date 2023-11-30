“I don’t wanna be the hindrance keeping you from the kingdom of God”: JiDion deletes all his prank videos as the first step to becoming a devoted Christian

Jidon Armani Adams, popularly known only by his first name JiDion, is considered one of the iconic pranksters on YouTube. His pranks and controversial humor were loved by many worldwide lending him millions in subscribers and views. Surprisingly, a couple of months earlier, the JiDion had a sudden change of mind explaining how he wanted to choose the Christian way of living for his remaining life.

JiDion uploaded a video back in September where he explained how a speech from an Uber driver changed his mind about beliefs and life. According to JiDion, based on what the Uber driver had explained, he would instantly go to hell if he were to die at the moment, which he clearly did not want to happen. Therefore the streamer promised his audience they would not see the same JiDion again.

The first step JiDion took recently was deleting most of his YouTube videos across three different channels except for a countable few. Shortly after he proceeded to make and upload a YouTube video explaining his actions and current ideologies to his audience. This was the way JiDion chose to push himself to become the best version of himself.

JiDion looks to become the best version of himself

JiDion was all about pranking people, showcasing controversial behavior in public spaces, cursing out loud, and making random people lose their temper just to make trending YouTube videos that would garner millions of views. But it was in his latest video, that JiDion went on to explain how all the above actions were the acts of the evil or the “Satan” himself, and if he were to choose to become a devoted Christian he would have to stop spreading such concepts to the world, especially children.

As a matter of fact, JiDion inserted a bunch of quotes/Bible verses that explained how his past actions were not justified as good by God. He concluded the video by stating that he will never be his old self and stated “If you won’t cut me off from you then I need to cut myself off from you, that’s why I deleted all my videos”.

Similarly, he also did not want to become a hindrance in other people’s good life and stated: “I don’t wanna be the stumbling block in your way no more, I don’t want to be the reason why you keep on living insane, I don’t want to be a hindrance from keeping you from the kingdom of God, no longer, that’s why all my content is gone”.