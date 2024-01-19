“Let’s Do This the Right Way” – JiDion Announces He Will Continue Making Content As Long as It Is Ethical and Does Not Include Pranks

Jidon “JiDion” Armani Adama, is a popular content creator, who had renounced the streaming industry to lead a devout life. However, JoDion recently announced his return to streaming, although he insisted he would never stream anything unethical, especially his most popular chaotic pranks.

A couple of months prior to this report, JiDion had a change of mind and decided to follow the path of God. Following that decision, JiDion deleted all his videos from his YouTube channels and took a temporary break from content creation. Hence, people were naturally surprised when JiDion took to his secondary channel to announce his return, claiming he would be making entertaining content for his fans.



He stated, “I mean, I love to entertain you all, I miss entertaining you guys, so I was like you know what, let’s go back, let’s start it anew, let’s do this the right way so your boy is back.” Further on, he let his fans know of the type of content would preferably make and stated, “I am gonna be making you know reaction videos, we are gonna be doing let’s plays…in all seriousness then you guys are gonna get reactions, let’s plays, and we are just be hanging out talking man, you know just like the old times but you know just a lot more tame.”

Jidion reveals he’s coming back to making content. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tcjbarx3aj — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 18, 2024

Although he was down to entertain his fans, the popular prankster highly insisted on not going back to the pranking era. He pulled a short verbal prank to announce the news and stated, “You know we are also going to be doing some pranks you all, we are gonna be pranking and all…ah, got you with that last one, no, no…we are not going back to the prank era no, no…” Just for a better understanding, the streamer chose to follow the path of god and thereby decided not to ever prank people again because doing so was wrong as per Christianity.

The online community decided to squeeze out the truth about his return. According to netizens, JiDion was running out of money to survive, which forced him to return. A few people did not hold back and asked if religion and a couple of religious content on his secondary channel did not pay him well. Others decided to be trolls and stated the YouTuber lasted less than 3 months following his religion and gave up on Jesus faster than Judas.

Looks like someone needs the money — Westy ⚽ (@Westy8765) January 18, 2024

Jidion gave up on Jesus faster than Judas pic.twitter.com/QLFUlFRrEA — Brandon (@clickthatfollow) January 19, 2024

JiDion claims he is a changed person despite his return to streaming

JiDion used to be well-known for his creative but chaotic prank videos on his YouTube channel. Thereafter, he made a name as a streamer by creating drama and confronting other popular content creators like Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, and more. Interestingly, at the end of November 2023, he went through a religious reawakening and proceeded to delete all his content from YouTube.

JiDion made sure to post an explanation video before deleting all his content. According to the streamer, he was willing to follow Christianity to its full extent and never depart from the path of God. The popular prankster wanted to leave the life of pranking, confronting, and creating chaos behind and start new, something that would take him to heaven upon his passing. JiDion even insisted he was a completely changed person and nothing would make him return to his old ways.



The YouTube star, in his explanation video, added several bible verses and went on to explain how his past activities were that of “Satan” himself and were considered a sin. Therefore, if claimed his return to the world of content creation would have the sole purpose of entertainment and providing happiness to his fans.